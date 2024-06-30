Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Sunday

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today . . .

What is a Lucky 15?

A Lucky 15 is one of the most popular multiple bets among horseracing punters and the clue is in the name as a Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets on four selections in different events. That equals four singles, six doubles, four trebles and a fourfold accumulator.

The beauty of the Lucky 15 is that only one selection of four must win to guarantee a return and the majority of bookmakers will offer incentives to play the bet.

Solly Attwell 2.00 Cartmel

0-6 in points and 0-7 over hurdles before he got off the mark in a Tipperary handicap (3m, good to yielding) in May last time; cheekpieces get the call-up but he's made serious advances on last two outings and would be set for a bold show granted further improvement.

Implacable 2.10 Wolverhampton

Showed ability and promise when outsider in all three novice/maiden races, keeping on but never dangerous over 1m2f on both starts this term; dam was fairly useful over 1m2f/1m4f and this filly could have a big say upped in trip for this handicap debut.

Atlantic Gamble 3.55 Wolverhampton

Kempton win has been well advertised since and he bettered that with a Yarmouth win on soft last time; a further 6lb rise demands more but he's progressive and represents an in-form yard, so the hat-trick is entirely possible.

Maxcel 4.45 Uttoxeter

Lightly raced seven-year-old; second run back from a long absence when well on top in the finish at Bangor (2m, good), beating one who always runs that track well; may well be progressive enough to take the 8lb rise in his stride.

How to calculate your Lucky 15 returns?

How much your bet returns will depend on how many selections win, and their respective odds. For example, if two of your selections win then you can expect to be paid on on two single bets, and a double of the two selections. If three selections win then you can expect to be paid out on three singles, three doubles and a treble, and so on. If you're still not sure how much your bet will return, you can work out your returns using our free bet calculator .

Read these next:

The Punt Acca: Harry Wilson's three horse racing tips at Uttoxeter and Wolverhampton on Sunday

Sunday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiple bets

Racing Post Members' Club: 50% off your first three months

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.