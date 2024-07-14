Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
09:00 Sha TinHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
09:00 Sha TinHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
TippingSpotlight Lucky 15

Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Sunday

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today . . .

What is a Lucky 15?

A Lucky 15 is one of the most popular multiple bets among horseracing punters and the clue is in the name as a Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets on four selections in different events. That equals four singles, six doubles, four trebles and a fourfold accumulator.

The beauty of the Lucky 15 is that only one selection of four must win to guarantee a return and the majority of bookmakers will offer incentives to play the bet.

Eagle's Realm 2.00 Stratford
Good spell on AW (won four times) until form dipped the last twice; 2-2 over C&D, including a success in this race two years ago, and looks interesting back here for the return to hurdling.

Gentle Connections 2.30 Stratford
Shaped very well at Bangor (2m4f) last month on return from lengthy break, posting her best chase effort (third attempt); remains well treated on best hurdles form and warrants respect.

Fever Dream 4.15 Perth
Third handicap and tongue tied second time when off the mark in 11-runner C&D race (good to firm) five weeks ago, justifying 5-4 favouritism without difficulty; up 12lb but could have plenty of potential as a stayer.

Global Esteem 4.45 Perth
Jumped out to his right when a beaten favourite at Plumpton and Hereford in May; this track should suit on his handicap debut; has a favourable mark judged on best Flat form; strongly respected.

Read these next. . .

x

x

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Published on inFree tips

Last updated

iconCopy
more inFree tips
more inBetting offers
more inFree tips
more inBetting offers