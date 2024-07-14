Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Sunday

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today . . .

What is a Lucky 15?

A Lucky 15 is one of the most popular multiple bets among horseracing punters and the clue is in the name as a Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets on four selections in different events. That equals four singles, six doubles, four trebles and a fourfold accumulator.

The beauty of the Lucky 15 is that only one selection of four must win to guarantee a return and the majority of bookmakers will offer incentives to play the bet.

Eagle's Realm 2.00 Stratford

Good spell on AW (won four times) until form dipped the last twice; 2-2 over C&D, including a success in this race two years ago, and looks interesting back here for the return to hurdling.

Gentle Connections 2.30 Stratford

Shaped very well at Bangor (2m4f) last month on return from lengthy break, posting her best chase effort (third attempt); remains well treated on best hurdles form and warrants respect.

Fever Dream 4.15 Perth

Third handicap and tongue tied second time when off the mark in 11-runner C&D race (good to firm) five weeks ago, justifying 5-4 favouritism without difficulty; up 12lb but could have plenty of potential as a stayer.

Global Esteem 4.45 Perth

Jumped out to his right when a beaten favourite at Plumpton and Hereford in May; this track should suit on his handicap debut; has a favourable mark judged on best Flat form; strongly respected.

Read these next. . .

x

x

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.