- More
Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's two meetings
Sunday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team . . .
Perth
4.45: Global Esteem
Dual C&D winner Just Dottie must be of interest back here but GLOBAL ESTEEM (nap) has scope to improve further. The selection's followers got their fingers burnt the last twice but he looks favourably treated on this handicap debut and can get off the mark over hurdles. Game Beaaa holds solid place claims having finished third on her last two starts.
Andrew Bladen
Stratford
2.30: Gentle Connections
Skelton runner GENTLE CONNECTIONS (nap) is taken to build on her promising reappearance effort and go one better. Hat-trick seeker Coconut Twist is second choice, ahead of solid contender Unwanted Attention and interesting Hollington.
Steve Boow
Read these next:
x
x
Racing Post Members' Club: 50% off your first three months
Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.
Published on inFree tips
Last updated
- The Punt Acca: Harry Wilson found 4-1 and 6-4 winners on Saturday - find out who he fancies at Stratford and Perth
- Stratford Placepot tips: Graeme Rodway's selections for a £50,000 guaranteed pool
- Hong Kong racing tips: Jim McGrath with three selections at Sha Tin on Sunday
- Sunday's free racing tips: five horses to consider putting in your multiple bets
- Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Saturday
- The Punt Acca: Harry Wilson found 4-1 and 6-4 winners on Saturday - find out who he fancies at Stratford and Perth
- Stratford Placepot tips: Graeme Rodway's selections for a £50,000 guaranteed pool
- Hong Kong racing tips: Jim McGrath with three selections at Sha Tin on Sunday
- Sunday's free racing tips: five horses to consider putting in your multiple bets
- Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Saturday