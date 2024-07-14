Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's two meetings

Sunday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team . . .

Perth

4.45: Global Esteem

Dual C&D winner Just Dottie must be of interest back here but GLOBAL ESTEEM (nap) has scope to improve further. The selection's followers got their fingers burnt the last twice but he looks favourably treated on this handicap debut and can get off the mark over hurdles. Game Beaaa holds solid place claims having finished third on her last two starts.

Andrew Bladen

Global Esteem 16:45 Perth View Racecard Jky: Jack Hogan (3lb) Tnr: Fergal O'Brien

Stratford

2.30: Gentle Connections

Skelton runner GENTLE CONNECTIONS (nap) is taken to build on her promising reappearance effort and go one better. Hat-trick seeker Coconut Twist is second choice, ahead of solid contender Unwanted Attention and interesting Hollington.

Steve Boow

Gentle Connections 14:30 Stratford View Racecard Jky: Harry Skelton Tnr: Dan Skelton

Read these next:

x

x

Racing Post Members' Club: 50% off your first three months

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.