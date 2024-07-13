Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Saturday

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today . . .

What is a Lucky 15?

A Lucky 15 is one of the most popular multiple bets among horseracing punters and the clue is in the name as a Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets on four selections in different events. That equals four singles, six doubles, four trebles and a fourfold accumulator.

The beauty of the Lucky 15 is that only one selection of four must win to guarantee a return and the majority of bookmakers will offer incentives to play the bet.

Quddwah 2.20 Ascot

Unraced at two; won both his novices last season and confirmed himself a colt of immense promise when getting up late in the day in a C&D Listed race in early May (good to soft); that form looks all the stronger now with the two he beat filling the frame behind Charyn in the Queen Anne at Royal Ascot; with further progress likely, he makes considerable appeal.

Epic Poet 3.10 York

Kept on from the rear for second of 19 in the Duke Of Edinburgh Stakes at Royal Ascot (1m4f, good to firm) three weeks ago on second stable start; on that evidence today's drop back in trip isn't an obviously plus, but he remains well treated on his 1m2f French form in 2022 (good/good to soft) and the long straight on this course will give him plenty of time to get rolling.

Aalto 4.00 Newmarket

Successful twice in France; 0-6 in Britain but has encouraging form this year, close second under big weight at Haydock (7f, good) eight days ago; towards the bottom of the weights in this higher grade; interesting contender, as his turn may well be near.

Inisherin 4.35 Newmarket

Outstayed (still ran respectably) in a strong 2,000 Guineas; well suited by the drop to 6f since, winning the Sandy Lane Stakes at Haydock (soft; Group 2) and Group 1 Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot (good to firm) in convincing style; this progressive 3yo has leading claims.

