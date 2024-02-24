Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Saturday

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today . . .

Flower Of Scotland 2.08 Newcastle

Unraced on heavy in Britain; passed three on the run-in when third in Edinburgh National at Musselburgh (near 4m, good to soft; 2lb lower today) last February, restating her strength in stamina after 6l win in the Borders National at Kelso (extended 4m, soft) the time before; showed little 111 days ago on her only run this term, but she's a huge player if reverting to what she showed last season over 4m and her stable is in good form.

The Edgar Wallace 3.27 Newcastle

Front-runner who kicked off campaign with two wins in a row (2m3f/2m4f, soft/heavy) and went close at Wetherby (2m3f, soft) last month; another 3lb higher today but he's a leading contender.

Lord Baddesley 3.37 Kempton

Has form on all types of ground; unexposed beyond 2m4f; good second upped to 2m6f at Newbury (good to soft) in early December when last seen, while shaping as if this extra distance will suit; represents an in-form stable and has won when fresh; strongly respected.

Palace Boy 5.05 Southwell

German Flat winner who was quite useful over hurdles for Fergal O'Brien in the 2022-23 season and has made a really positive start for his new yard back on the Flat in recent months, landing a pair of 1m6f handicaps at Wolverhampton; won going away from a subsequent dual winner latterly and the step up to 2m for the first time on the Flat promises to suit this half-brother to Prix du Cadran winner Princess Zoe; can defy the handicapper again.

