TippingToday's Top Tips

Saturday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Saturday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

Eyecatcher

Mellys Flyer (8.20 Chelmsford)

Darragh Keenan's mount hasn't been getting home over 6f, but he's dropped a long way in the handicap and 5f round here might just prove ideal.
Steffan Edwards

Mellys Flyer20:20 Chelmsford (A.W)
Jky: Darragh Keenan Tnr: Charlie Wallis

Handicappers' nap

Horn Cape (4.00 Newcastle)

Only 4lb higher than when scoring over course and distance in heavy ground under Richie McLernon in December and should make a bold bid to repeat the trick.
Steve Mason

Horn Cape16:00 Newcastle
Jky: Richie McLernon Tnr: Ben Haslam

The Punt nap

Letmelivemylife (7.20 Chelmsford)

Three-time course-and-distance winner who has dropped 2lb below his last winning mark despite running well in four runs since joining Barry Brennan. Wears a hood for the first time since scoring here last March and looks a big player returning to his preferred conditions.
Harry Wilson

Letmelivemylife19:20 Chelmsford (A.W)
Jky: William Cox Tnr: Barry Brennan

Speed figures

Diligent Harry (2.45 Southwell)

Has a bit to find with a couple of rivals on official figures but hit a new peak on the clock when making a winning return at Lingfield recently and can upset the applecart.
Dave Edwards

Diligent Harry14:45 Southwell (A.W)
Jky: John Fahy Tnr: Clive Cox

West Country nap

Moon Chime (1.05 Newcastle)

Highly rated type who was off the mark over hurdles at Huntingdon last time and should relish this step up in trip.
James Stevens

Moon Chime13:05 Newcastle
Jky: Nick Slatter (5lb)Tnr: David Killahena & Graeme McPherson

Dark horse

Il Ridoto (3.37 Kempton)

Has finished in the top three on each start this season. Paul Nicholls will be hoping the step up in trip can help him get off the mark this campaign.
George Bonds

Il Ridoto15:37 Kempton
Jky: Harry Cobden Tnr: Paul Nicholls

Signposts: punting pointers for Saturday's racing 

