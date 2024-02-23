Saturday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples
Saturday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .
Eyecatcher
Mellys Flyer (8.20 Chelmsford)
Darragh Keenan's mount hasn't been getting home over 6f, but he's dropped a long way in the handicap and 5f round here might just prove ideal.
Steffan Edwards
Handicappers' nap
Horn Cape (4.00 Newcastle)
Only 4lb higher than when scoring over course and distance in heavy ground under Richie McLernon in December and should make a bold bid to repeat the trick.
Steve Mason
The Punt nap
Letmelivemylife (7.20 Chelmsford)
Three-time course-and-distance winner who has dropped 2lb below his last winning mark despite running well in four runs since joining Barry Brennan. Wears a hood for the first time since scoring here last March and looks a big player returning to his preferred conditions.
Harry Wilson
Speed figures
Diligent Harry (2.45 Southwell)
Has a bit to find with a couple of rivals on official figures but hit a new peak on the clock when making a winning return at Lingfield recently and can upset the applecart.
Dave Edwards
West Country nap
Moon Chime (1.05 Newcastle)
Highly rated type who was off the mark over hurdles at Huntingdon last time and should relish this step up in trip.
James Stevens
Dark horse
Il Ridoto (3.37 Kempton)
Has finished in the top three on each start this season. Paul Nicholls will be hoping the step up in trip can help him get off the mark this campaign.
George Bonds
Signposts: punting pointers for Saturday's racing
