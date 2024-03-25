Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Monday

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today . . .

Classic Maestro 3.50 Exeter

Front-runner who won at Uttoxeter (2m, heavy) in January when back down in trip and followed up at Newcastle (2m1f, heavy); bumped into handicap blot when second on last month's chase debut at Lingfield (2m, heavy) and can play a leading role now back over hurdles.

My Friend Sean 4.05 Huntingdon

Took a big step forward on his handicap debut when a clear third of 12 at Doncaster (2m3f) 33 days ago, despite pulling hard; runner-up has gone in since so he's a player off an unchanged mark.

Bampton Star 4.20 Exeter

Runner-up on handicap hurdle debut at Lingfield (2m7f, soft) last month then went one better on recent chase debut over today's course and distance (soft) in first-time cheekpieces (retained); he was clear with the in-form runner-up and could have plenty more to offer over fences; a 6lb rise may not stop him.

Asgard's Captain 5.30 Newcastle

Ex-Irish gelding who has been progressive since last June and he made it five wins from his last eight starts when scoring over course and distance 24 days ago; up another 6lb but his form really took off again last time and he could continue on the upgrade; major player.

Read more . . .

The Punt Acca: Matt Rennie's three horse racing tips from Exeter, Huntingdon and Newcastle on Monday

Monday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Do you want £700+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.