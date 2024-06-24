Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Monday

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today . . .

What is a Lucky 15?

A Lucky 15 is one of the most popular multiple bets among horseracing punters and the clue is in the name as a Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets on four selections in different events. That equals four singles, six doubles, four trebles and a fourfold accumulator.

The beauty of the Lucky 15 is that only one selection of four must win to guarantee a return and the majority of bookmakers will offer incentives to play the bet.

Fact Or Fable 3.15 Chepstow

Won three over course and distance last summer and is back on a handy mark for a yard going well of late; didn't see out 1m here last time and has to enter calculations.

Without Delay 4.00 Thirsk

In top form at present having won at Musselburgh (1m, good) last month and Catterick (7f, good to firm) 16 days ago; withdrawn when ground deemed unsuitable (soft) last month; raised just 2lb, she holds every chance of landing a three-timer.

Equity Law 7.10 Windsor

Heavy ground was all against him on comeback (first run after being gelded) and looked a different horse on a sounder surface at Sandown (good) where he kept on to beat an improving sprinter who wasn't far away in a handicap at Ascot last week; this three-year-old looks to have got off lightly with just a 3lb rise.

Baroque Buoy 8.30 Bath

Progressing well in handicaps and opened his account under a hands and heels ride by Liam Wright at Wolverhampton (1m) four days ago, shaping as though he'll be well suited by this extra distance; unlikely he's reached his ceiling yet; respected under a penalty, despite the quick turnaround.

How to calculate your Lucky 15 returns?

How much your bet returns will depend on how many selections win, and their respective odds. For example, if two of your selections win then you can expect to be paid on on two single bets, and a double of the two selections. If three selections win then you can expect to be paid out on three singles, three doubles and a treble, and so on. If you're still not sure how much your bet will return, you can work out your returns using our free bet calculator .

Read these next:

Richard Birch's play of the day at Chepstow

The Punt Acca: Charlie Huggins' three horse racing tips at Bath and Windsor on Monday

Monday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiple bets

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.