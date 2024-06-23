The Punt Acca: Charlie Huggins' three horse racing tips at Bath and Windsor on Monday

Three horses to include in a multiple on Monday . . .

Mythical Composer (6.25 Bath)

Gave himself no chance on his debut when he was incredibly slow and awkward coming out of the stalls before veering sharply to his left. Given his tardy start, Mythical Composer did well to be beaten only ten and a half lengths when last of six in a Salisbury novice that has worked out well. The fifth has won since as has the runner-up Kassaya, who was backed into 7-2 favouritism for the Group 2 Queen Mary Stakes at Royal Ascot, so is clearly held in high regard. Mythical Composer was much better behaved on his second start at Goodwood, when he beat subsequent Haydock maiden winner Victory Sound by a length and a quarter over six furlongs. The slight drop back in trip to 5½f should not be an issue for the juvenile, whose trainer Clive Cox won three Listed races over five furlongs with Mythical Composer's half-brother Tis Marvellous.

Roi De France (6.35 Windsor)

Runner-up on his sole start as a juvenile, Roi De France has an excellent chance of going one better here given the way that Lingfield novice has worked out. The fourth has won a novice and the fifth a maiden since, and even My Noble Lord, who was nine and a half lengths behind Roi De France when last of eight at Lingfield, has landed three handicaps from four subsequent starts. Roi De France was beaten only by last-time-out winner Accumulate, who benefited from the experience of his two previous starts, and the son of Sea The Stars can make a successful turf debut here.

Wootton's Jewel (8.40 Windsor)

The form of his three starts as a juvenile read well, having finished sixth behind the aforementioned Accumulate in a 7f Ascot maiden from which the winner, runner-up, third, fifth, seventh, ninth have all won since. The fourth, Kestrel, has yet to run since so would likely have boosted the form further had he been seen. Wootton's Jewel was a place behind Ten Bob Tony, who beat Derby winner City Of Troy when eighth in a strong running of the 2,000 Guineas before finishing fourth in the German equivalent, at Ascot which suggests that he should be seriously competitive on his handicap debut off a mark of 74. The gelding operation and step up to 1m2f from seven furlongs could also spark further improvement as well as the switch to handicapping.

