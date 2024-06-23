- More
Monday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiple bets
Monday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .
Eyecatcher
Roi De France (6.35 Windsor)
Absent since a promising debut second in November, John and Thady Gosden's three-year-old can make up for lost time considering his scope for improvement.
Mark Brown
Handicappers' nap
Equity Law (7.10 Windsor)
This unexposed sprinter boasts a progressive profile on a sound surface. Raised just 3lb, Oisin Murphy's mount can follow up April's higher-grade Sandown win.
Paul Curtis
The Punt nap
Roi De France (6.35 Windsor)
Beat three subsequent winners when second on his debut and can go one better under the in-form Oisin Murphy.
Charlie Huggins
Topspeed
Equity Law (7.10 Windsor)
Reached a new high on the ratings when scoring at Sandown in April and Andrew Balding's improving sprinter can maintain his progress.
Dave Edwards
Newmarket nap
Boldly (5.00 Thirsk)
George Boughey has his team in top shape and this stayer has been working well on the peat moss gallop.
David Milnes
Dark horse
Cluedo (7.10 Windsor)
Inconsistent profile but has looked useful on her good days. Can be forgiven latest run when too keen after a long absence. Gets plenty of weight and will be a danger if putting her best foot forward.
Tom Gibbings
Signposts: punting pointers for Monday's racing
The Punt Acca: Charlie Huggins' three horse racing tips at Bath and Windsor on Monday
Richard Birch's play of the day at Chepstow
'He should destroy these rivals off his current mark' - our Monday tipster with four strong fancies
