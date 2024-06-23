Monday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiple bets

Monday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

Eyecatcher

Roi De France (6.35 Windsor)

Absent since a promising debut second in November, John and Thady Gosden's three-year-old can make up for lost time considering his scope for improvement.

Mark Brown

Roi De France 18:35 Windsor View Racecard Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: John & Thady Gosden

Handicappers' nap

Equity Law (7.10 Windsor)

This unexposed sprinter boasts a progressive profile on a sound surface. Raised just 3lb, Oisin Murphy's mount can follow up April's higher-grade Sandown win.

Paul Curtis

Equity Law 19:10 Windsor View Racecard Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: Andrew Balding

The Punt nap

Roi De France (6.35 Windsor)

Beat three subsequent winners when second on his debut and can go one better under the in-form Oisin Murphy.

Charlie Huggins

Roi De France 18:35 Windsor View Racecard Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: John & Thady Gosden

Topspeed

Equity Law (7.10 Windsor)

Reached a new high on the ratings when scoring at Sandown in April and Andrew Balding's improving sprinter can maintain his progress.

Dave Edwards

Equity Law 19:10 Windsor View Racecard Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: Andrew Balding

Newmarket nap

Boldly (5.00 Thirsk)

George Boughey has his team in top shape and this stayer has been working well on the peat moss gallop.

David Milnes

Boldly 17:00 Thirsk View Racecard Jky: Billy Loughnane Tnr: George Boughey

Dark horse

Cluedo (7.10 Windsor)

Inconsistent profile but has looked useful on her good days. Can be forgiven latest run when too keen after a long absence. Gets plenty of weight and will be a danger if putting her best foot forward.

Tom Gibbings

Cluedo 19:10 Windsor View Racecard Jky: Trevor Whelan Tnr: Henry Candy

Signposts: punting pointers for Monday's racing

