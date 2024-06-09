Windsor Placepot tips: Richard Birch provides his perm for Monday's card

Betweenthesticks is well handicapped on his best three-year-old form and rates a banker in leg one (5.40) of the Windsor Placepot, which carries a £50,000 guaranteed pool.

He looked in good shape when finishing runner-up to Herakles at Ripon on Wednesday.

Pouting possesses the best form in leg two (6.10), having been beaten a short head on her debut here last month.

Daarkom has plenty of scope for improvement this summer and might be able to make the necessary progress to topple Midair , who is the clear choice on form, in leg three (6.40).

Approval and Lord Of Love , who both hail from powerful Newmarket stables, could fight out the finish to leg four (7.10), while Antiphon arrives in leg five (7.40) on the back of a splendid fourth in the Epsom Dash and will be devilishly difficult to keep out of the first three.

The step up in trip in leg six (8.10) should see improvement from the David Menuisier-trained City Of Delight , who was nearest at the finish on his last two starts over a mile.

A longer distance could also bring out the best in Meet Me In Meraki , who was a comfortable winner at Bath last month.

Windsor Placepot perm

5.40

4 Betweenthesticks

6.10

8 Pouting

6.40

1 Daarkom

7 Midair

7.10

8 Approval

12 Lord Of Love

7.40

10 Antiphon

8.10

2 City Of Delight

9 Meet Me In Meraki

1x1x2x2x1x2 = 8 lines

