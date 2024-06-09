Monday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiple bets
Monday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .
Handicappers' nap
Belsito (2.50 Carlisle)
Has dropped in the weights while not getting the rub of the green, including when meeting trouble at Ayr last time. Looks ready to strike for trainer Kevin Ryan.
Matt Gardner
Eyecatcher
Fun Loving (7.10 Windsor)
Ralph Beckett is strong in the three-year-old filly department and this one can be expected to show much-improved form up in trip on her return.
Mark Brown
Newmarket nap
Adrestia (6.10 Windsor)
The £420,000 breeze-up purchase has worked very well on the peat moss gallop of late for Simon and Ed Crisford.
The Punt nap
Isle Of Lismore (7.40 Windsor)
Has been solid for Robert Cowell this season with two career-best efforts on Racing Post Ratings and the form of his Ascot win has received a couple of boosts.
Liam Headd
Speed figures
Esmeray (7.30 Pontefract)
Landed the spoils when justifying favouritism at Lingfield last month and Ralph Beckett's lightly raced, improving filly can record her third success.
Dave Edwards
Dark horse
Glimpse The Moon (8.10 Windsor)
Made progress in each of her three runs in maidens. Pedigree suggests that this step up in trip should be ideal and looks interesting on handicap debut.
Rob Sutton
Signposts: punting pointers for Monday's racing
Read these next:
'He is surely several pounds ahead of the assessor' - our Monday tipster with three strong fancies
The Punt Acca: Liam Headd with three horseracing tips at Lingfield and Windsor on Monday
Richard Birch's play of the day at Windsor
The Racing Post is now available to follow on WhatsApp channels! Follow Racing Post Insider on WhatsApp and you can now start receiving messages and alerts for the latest news, tips, insights, live reactions and much more. Click the group link and get Racing Post notifications straight to your phone via WhatsApp.
- Windsor Placepot tips: Richard Birch provides his perm for Monday's card
- The Punt Acca: Liam Headd with three horse racing tips at Lingfield and Windsor on Monday
- Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's three meetings
- Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Sunday
- Cracking the puzzle with Richard Birch's tips for Sunday's Premier fixture at Goodwood
- Windsor Placepot tips: Richard Birch provides his perm for Monday's card
- The Punt Acca: Liam Headd with three horse racing tips at Lingfield and Windsor on Monday
- Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's three meetings
- Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Sunday
- Cracking the puzzle with Richard Birch's tips for Sunday's Premier fixture at Goodwood