Monday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiple bets

Monday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

Handicappers' nap

Belsito (2.50 Carlisle)

Has dropped in the weights while not getting the rub of the green, including when meeting trouble at Ayr last time. Looks ready to strike for trainer Kevin Ryan.

Matt Gardner

Belsito 14:50 Carlisle View Racecard Jky: Tom Eaves Tnr: Kevin Ryan

Eyecatcher

Fun Loving (7.10 Windsor)

Ralph Beckett is strong in the three-year-old filly department and this one can be expected to show much-improved form up in trip on her return.

Mark Brown

Fun Loving 19:10 Windsor View Racecard Jky: Hector Crouch Tnr: Ralph Beckett

Newmarket nap

Adrestia (6.10 Windsor)

The £420,000 breeze-up purchase has worked very well on the peat moss gallop of late for Simon and Ed Crisford.

Adrestia 18:10 Windsor View Racecard Jky: James Doyle Tnr: Simon & Ed Crisford

The Punt nap

Isle Of Lismore (7.40 Windsor)

Has been solid for Robert Cowell this season with two career-best efforts on Racing Post Ratings and the form of his Ascot win has received a couple of boosts.

Liam Headd

Isle Of Lismore 19:40 Windsor View Racecard Jky: Kieran Shoemark Tnr: Robert Cowell

Speed figures

Esmeray (7.30 Pontefract)

Landed the spoils when justifying favouritism at Lingfield last month and Ralph Beckett's lightly raced, improving filly can record her third success.

Dave Edwards

Esmeray 19:30 Pontefract View Racecard Jky: Rossa Ryan Tnr: Ralph Beckett

Dark horse

Glimpse The Moon (8.10 Windsor)

Made progress in each of her three runs in maidens. Pedigree suggests that this step up in trip should be ideal and looks interesting on handicap debut.

Rob Sutton

Glimpse The Moon 20:10 Windsor View Racecard Jky: Benoit De La Sayette Tnr: Kevin Philippart De Foy

Signposts: punting pointers for Monday's racing

