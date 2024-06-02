Windsor Placepot tips: Richard Birch's selections for the £50,000 guaranteed pool

The Tote's £50,000 guaranteed Placepot moves on to Windsor, and in the opening leg (5.10) Rae Guest's filly Raffles Angel may prove she is still a step ahead of the assessor despite being 7lb higher for her win at Ripon, where she scored nicely on her first start in handicap company.

Noisy Music , runner-up to subsequent Goodwood scorer Grandlad at Wolverhampton in April, rates the biggest threat.

Bold Impact can build on the promise shown on his debut at Newmarket by landing leg two (5.45), while Red Pixie , who is likely to appreciate the drop in trip, appeals in leg three (6.15).

There could be plenty more to come from Harry Charlton’s 84-rated three-year-old sprinter Blue Day , who is favoured over Trefor in leg four (6.45), but put the latter in for insurance.

Topweight Aerospace could prove hard to catch if the front-running tactics which suited him so well at Wolverhampton are used again in leg five (7.15).

Silver Gunn , a dual course-and-distance winner who looks fairly treated at present, rates a rock-solid back-up.

Grey Owl has plenty of scope for improvement on just the fifth start of his career in leg six (7.45), and can beat a host of more exposed rivals.

Windsor Placepot perm

5.10

5 Raffles Angel

12 Noisy Music

5.45

3 Bold Impact

6.15

9 Red Pixie

6.45

7 Blue Day

10 Trefor

7.15

1 Aerospace

3 Silver Gunn

7.45

5 Grey Owl

2x1x1x2x2x1 = 8 lines

Sign up to the Tote here . New customers online only. £5 minimum stake (if each-way then minimum £5 win + £5 place). Receive £20 Tote Credit within 48 hours of qualifying bet settlement. Seven-day expiry. Qualifying bet is the first racing pool bet added to the betslip. Valid up to seven days after registration. 18+. Full T&Cs apply . begambleaware.org . Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.