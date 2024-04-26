Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Friday

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today . . .

What is a Lucky 15?

A Lucky 15 is one of the most popular multiple bets among horseracing punters and the clue is in the name as a Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets on four selections in different events. That equals four singles, six doubles, four trebles and a fourfold accumulator.The beauty of the Lucky 15 is that only one selection of four must win to guarantee a return and the majority of bookmakers will offer incentives to play the bet.

Equity Law 1.15 Sandown

Didn't fire behind Hedge Fund at Bath on his seasonal return 19 days ago but heavy ground makes that effort easy to excuse (reportedly unsuited by soft once as a 2yo); suspicion he's well handicapped and he's one of the more interesting runners.

Cracking Gold 1.50 Sandown

All runs at 7f on Polytrack; ready winner of a Kempton maiden and a Lingfield novice on his first two starts before finding a well-ridden opponent too strong on his handicap debut at Kempton 30 days ago; upped 4lb for his efforts but there's more to come over 1m and he should have no problem with switching to turf; leading contender.

Haute Estime 2.05 Perth

Had given some indications that a long-distance challenge might suit and, in a first-time tongue-tie after wind surgery, she was only 4l away over 3m5f at Bangor two months ago (heavy; Duke Of Deception runner-up); this now looks the way forward with her; respected.

Charyn 3.00 Sandown

Acts on soft going; ran respectably in some top races won by Paddington last season; readily justified favouritism in the Doncaster Mile (Listed) on reappearance, recording an RPR that makes him an above-average winner of that race; looks set for a productive 4yo campaign and warrants respect.

How to calculate your Lucky 15 returns?

How much your bet returns will depend on how many selections win, and their respective odds. For example, if two of your selections win then you can expect to be paid on on two single bets, and a double of the two selections. If three selections win then you can expect to be paid out on three singles, three doubles and a treble, and so on. If you're still not sure how much your bet will return, you can work out your returns using our free bet calculator .

