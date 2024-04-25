TippingPricewise
premium
'He's a massive price if retaining his old ability' - Tom Segal with two selections at Sandown on Friday
Members' Club tipping is our top-tier betting advice service, starring our biggest and best experts.
This and lots more exclusive insight is published every night on racingpost.com from 6pm.
Members' Club tipping is also available daily in the Racing Post newspaper.
Access premium tipping
View daily premium tips from the Racing Post’s foremost experts, including the likes of Tom Segal, Paul Kealy and more
Subscribe
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on 25 April 2024inMembers' Club tips
Last updated 18:30, 25 April 2024
Copy
more inMembers' Club tips
- 'She will be difficult to beat if firing on all cylinders' - Conor Fennelly with two fancies at Cork
- 'She could be better than this company' - Paul Kealy with four Friday selections on ITV
- Big-race trends: lightly raced proven Group performer boasts ideal profile for bet365 Mile
- 'Surely her best days are to come' - Paul Kealy with today's late value play
- 'He could have too much class for these' - Robbie Wilders bids to follow up Tuesday's 8-1 winner with three Chelmsford plays
more inMembers' Club tips
- 'She will be difficult to beat if firing on all cylinders' - Conor Fennelly with two fancies at Cork
- 'She could be better than this company' - Paul Kealy with four Friday selections on ITV
- Big-race trends: lightly raced proven Group performer boasts ideal profile for bet365 Mile
- 'Surely her best days are to come' - Paul Kealy with today's late value play
- 'He could have too much class for these' - Robbie Wilders bids to follow up Tuesday's 8-1 winner with three Chelmsford plays