Friday's free racing tips: five horses to consider putting in your multiples
Friday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .
The Punt nap
Hedge Fund (1.15 Sandown)
Testing ground at Bath resulted in him tiring into second on his seasonal return. A sounder surface will be appreciated and he has a big chance of continuing William Muir and Chris Grassick's strong start to the year.
Liam Headd
Handicappers' nap
Plaisir Des Flos (4.25 Perth)
Completed a hat-trick of handicap wins when bolting up at Ayr last week and should be hard to beat off the same mark.
Steve Mason
Eyecatcher
Ratafia (1.58 Doncaster)
Joanna Mason's mount was impressive at Newcastle on his reappearance when finishing strongly, and is only 2lb higher here. Likes to get his toe in on turf so conditions look ideal.
Steffan Edwards
West Country nap
Plaisir Des Flos (4.25 Perth)
Impressed when completing a hat-trick last time. Unpenalised and can follow up.
James Stevens
Speed figures
Nostrum (3.00 Sandown)
Looked one to follow when winning at Newmarket in July before his season was cut short by injury. He can begin to make up for lost time.
Dave Edwards
Dark horse
Prince Rasam (3.35 Sandown)
Impressive performance on his debut at Chelmsford to see off Deira Mile, who is now rated 109. This unexposed son of Masar is open to plenty of improvement and could be overpriced here.
Liam Watson
Signposts: punting pointers for Friday's racing
Sandown Placepot tips: Paul Kealy's perm for the £50k guaranteed pool
Published on 25 April 2024inFree tips
Last updated 18:41, 25 April 2024
- Sandown Placepot tips: Paul Kealy's perm for the £50k guaranteed pool
- The Punt Acca: Liam Headd had a Cheltenham winner last time - who does he fancy at Sandown on Friday?
- Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Thursday
- Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's six meetings
- Who will win this year's bet365 Gold Cup based on previous trends?
