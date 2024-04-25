Friday's free racing tips: five horses to consider putting in your multiples

Friday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

The Punt nap

Hedge Fund (1.15 Sandown)

Testing ground at Bath resulted in him tiring into second on his seasonal return. A sounder surface will be appreciated and he has a big chance of continuing William Muir and Chris Grassick's strong start to the year.

Liam Headd

Handicappers' nap

Plaisir Des Flos (4.25 Perth)

Completed a hat-trick of handicap wins when bolting up at Ayr last week and should be hard to beat off the same mark.

Steve Mason

Eyecatcher

Ratafia (1.58 Doncaster)

Joanna Mason's mount was impressive at Newcastle on his reappearance when finishing strongly, and is only 2lb higher here. Likes to get his toe in on turf so conditions look ideal.

Steffan Edwards

West Country nap

Plaisir Des Flos (4.25 Perth)

Impressed when completing a hat-trick last time. Unpenalised and can follow up.

James Stevens

Speed figures

Nostrum (3.00 Sandown)

Looked one to follow when winning at Newmarket in July before his season was cut short by injury. He can begin to make up for lost time.

Dave Edwards

Dark horse

Prince Rasam (3.35 Sandown)

Impressive performance on his debut at Chelmsford to see off Deira Mile, who is now rated 109. This unexposed son of Masar is open to plenty of improvement and could be overpriced here.

Liam Watson

