Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Friday

What is a Lucky 15?

A Lucky 15 is one of the most popular multiple bets among horseracing punters and the clue is in the name as a Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets on four selections in different events. That equals four singles, six doubles, four trebles and a fourfold accumulator. The beauty of the Lucky 15 is that only one selection of four must win to guarantee a return and the majority of bookmakers will offer incentives to play the bet.

Kings Justice 1.35 Catterick

Respectable form in novice handicaps over C&D (good to soft) since wearing cheekpieces, finishing second in November then going one better (held on narrowly) in December; remains unexposed over fences and holds strong claims in the retained headgear.

Eureka Creek 3.05 Catterick

Emma Lavelle's first runner at Catterick; in-form mare who performed well in a deeper field at Cheltenham (2m4f, soft) most recently; still on a workable mark and warrants respect back up in trip.

Zwicky 3.25 Southwell

Won at Sedgefield (2m4f, good) and Carlisle (2m4f, soft) in October; close, staying-on third over 2m5f next time (after hanging badly left) and perhaps heavy ground was not ideal on latest; respected for that sequence and makes plenty of appeal over this longer trip.

Brunello Breeze 4.05 Newcastle

Took a long time to get off the mark but has been better than ever of late, winning over 12.4f here in November (under Patrick Millman) and taking the drop back in distance in his stride when scoring over C&D last month; up 6lb but he's thriving and looks the answer once more.

