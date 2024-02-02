Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next raceLATER
13:05 CatterickHorse icon
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next raceLATER
13:05 CatterickHorse icon
  • MoreChevron down
TippingSpotlight Lucky 15

Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Friday

Today's Offers

8
All offers Chevron right

Today's Offers

7
All offers Chevron right

Exclusive new customer sign up offers

Ladbrokes logoTote logoBet365 logoCoral logoBetfair logoSkybet logoPaddypower logoWilliamhill logo
Bet365 logoPaddypower logoBetfair logoCoral logoSkybet logoLadbrokes logoWilliamhill logo
Chevron down

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today . . .

Image link

What is a Lucky 15?

A Lucky 15 is one of the most popular multiple bets among horseracing punters and the clue is in the name as a Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets on four selections in different events. That equals four singles, six doubles, four trebles and a fourfold accumulator. The beauty of the Lucky 15 is that only one selection of four must win to guarantee a return and the majority of bookmakers will offer incentives to play the bet.

Kings Justice 1.35 Catterick
Respectable form in novice handicaps over C&D (good to soft) since wearing cheekpieces, finishing second in November then going one better (held on narrowly) in December; remains unexposed over fences and holds strong claims in the retained headgear.

Eureka Creek 3.05 Catterick
Emma Lavelle's first runner at Catterick; in-form mare who performed well in a deeper field at Cheltenham (2m4f, soft) most recently; still on a workable mark and warrants respect back up in trip.

Zwicky 3.25 Southwell
Won at Sedgefield (2m4f, good) and Carlisle (2m4f, soft) in October; close, staying-on third over 2m5f next time (after hanging badly left) and perhaps heavy ground was not ideal on latest; respected for that sequence and makes plenty of appeal over this longer trip.

Brunello Breeze 4.05 Newcastle
Took a long time to get off the mark but has been better than ever of late, winning over 12.4f here in November (under Patrick Millman) and taking the drop back in distance in his stride when scoring over C&D last month; up 6lb but he's thriving and looks the answer once more.

Read these next:

The Punt Acca: Matt Rennie's three horse racing tips from Catterick, Newcastle and Southwell on Friday  

Friday's free racing tips: five horses to consider putting in your multiples  

Do you want £700+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Published on 2 February 2024inFree tips

Last updated 08:00, 2 February 2024

iconCopy
more inFree tips
more inBetting offers
more inFree tips
more inBetting offers