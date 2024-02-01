Friday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Today's Offers 8 All offers

Today's Offers 7 All offers

Exclusive new customer sign up offers

Friday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

Eyecatcher

Northern Cracksman (5.15 Newcastle)

Brian Ellison's three-year-old was well supported and shaped better than the distance beaten on his handicap debut here in October. Better is expected on this step up to a mile.

Steffan Edwards

Northern Cracksman 17:15 Newcastle (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Ben Robinson Tnr: Brian Ellison

Speed figures

Brunello Breeze (4.05 Newcastle)

A dual course winner, Tom Tate's five-year-old won under rider Patrick Millman in November and can make it three wins from just five starts on the all-weather.

Dave Edwards

Brunello Breeze 16:05 Newcastle (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Mr Patrick Millman Tnr: Tom Tate

The Punt nap

Moore Clouds (2.35 Catterick)

Goes well from the front and runs off a mark just 1lb higher than her Sedgefield success last time. The drop to 1m7½f should also play to her strengths.

Matt Rennie

Moore Clouds 14:35 Catterick View Racecard Jky: Callum Bewley Tnr: Andrew Wilson

Handicappers' nap

Zwicky (3.25 Southwell)

A shade disappointing at Hexham last time but looks well treated on the form of his previous starts. He is of interest upped in trip with Harry Cobden booked.

Steve Mason

Zwicky 15:25 Southwell View Racecard Jky: Harry Cobden Tnr: Philip Kirby

West Country

Doctor Foley (1.25 Southwell)

Won back-to-back handicaps last season and has had a wind op since disappointing last time. Can return to his best.

James Stevens

Doctor Foley 13:25 Southwell View Racecard Jky: Rex Dingle Tnr: Anthony Honeyball

Dark horse

Balkotic (3.35 Catterick)

Third and second over course and distance on his last two outings, Micky Hammond's eight-year-old can go close to scoring for a third time under Emma Smith-Chaston.

George Bonds

Balkotic 15:35 Catterick View Racecard Jky: Emma Smith-Chaston (3lb) Tnr: Micky Hammond

Signposts: punting pointers for Friday's racing

Read more . . .

The Punt Acca: Matt Rennie's three horse racing tips from Catterick, Newcastle and Southwell on Friday

Newcastle Placepot tips: Graeme Rodway's selections for a £50,000 guaranteed pool

Five years of profit in a row for Ante-Post Pricewise - subscribe to Members' Club now with 50% off for Tom Segal's Cheltenham tips!

Do you want £700+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.