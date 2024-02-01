Friday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples
Friday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .
Eyecatcher
Northern Cracksman (5.15 Newcastle)
Brian Ellison's three-year-old was well supported and shaped better than the distance beaten on his handicap debut here in October. Better is expected on this step up to a mile.
Steffan Edwards
Speed figures
Brunello Breeze (4.05 Newcastle)
A dual course winner, Tom Tate's five-year-old won under rider Patrick Millman in November and can make it three wins from just five starts on the all-weather.
Dave Edwards
The Punt nap
Moore Clouds (2.35 Catterick)
Goes well from the front and runs off a mark just 1lb higher than her Sedgefield success last time. The drop to 1m7½f should also play to her strengths.
Matt Rennie
Handicappers' nap
Zwicky (3.25 Southwell)
A shade disappointing at Hexham last time but looks well treated on the form of his previous starts. He is of interest upped in trip with Harry Cobden booked.
Steve Mason
West Country
Doctor Foley (1.25 Southwell)
Won back-to-back handicaps last season and has had a wind op since disappointing last time. Can return to his best.
James Stevens
Dark horse
Balkotic (3.35 Catterick)
Third and second over course and distance on his last two outings, Micky Hammond's eight-year-old can go close to scoring for a third time under Emma Smith-Chaston.
George Bonds
Signposts: punting pointers for Friday's racing
The Punt Acca: Matt Rennie's three horse racing tips from Catterick, Newcastle and Southwell on Friday
Newcastle Placepot tips: Graeme Rodway's selections for a £50,000 guaranteed pool
Published on 1 February 2024inFree tips
Last updated 18:44, 1 February 2024
