Today's Top Tips

Friday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Friday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

Eyecatcher

Northern Cracksman (5.15 Newcastle)

Brian Ellison's three-year-old was well supported and shaped better than the distance beaten on his handicap debut here in October. Better is expected on this step up to a mile.
Steffan Edwards

Northern Cracksman 17:15 Newcastle (A.W)
Jky: Ben Robinson Tnr: Brian Ellison

Speed figures

Brunello Breeze (4.05 Newcastle)

A dual course winner, Tom Tate's five-year-old won under rider Patrick Millman in November and can make it three wins from just five starts on the all-weather.
Dave Edwards

Brunello Breeze 16:05 Newcastle (A.W)
Jky: Mr Patrick Millman Tnr: Tom Tate

The Punt nap

Moore Clouds (2.35 Catterick)

Goes well from the front and runs off a mark just 1lb higher than her Sedgefield success last time. The drop to 1m7½f should also play to her strengths.
Matt Rennie

Moore Clouds 14:35 Catterick
Jky: Callum Bewley Tnr: Andrew Wilson

Handicappers' nap

Zwicky (3.25 Southwell)

A shade disappointing at Hexham last time but looks well treated on the form of his previous starts. He is of interest upped in trip with Harry Cobden booked.
Steve Mason

Zwicky 15:25 Southwell
Jky: Harry Cobden Tnr: Philip Kirby

West Country

Doctor Foley (1.25 Southwell)

Won back-to-back handicaps last season and has had a wind op since disappointing last time. Can return to his best.
James Stevens

Doctor Foley 13:25 Southwell
Jky: Rex Dingle Tnr: Anthony Honeyball

Dark horse

Balkotic (3.35 Catterick)

Third and second over course and distance on his last two outings, Micky Hammond's eight-year-old can go close to scoring for a third time under Emma Smith-Chaston.
George Bonds

Balkotic 15:35 Catterick
Jky: Emma Smith-Chaston (3lb) Tnr: Micky Hammond

