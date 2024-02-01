The Punt Acca: Matt Rennie's three horse racing tips from Catterick, Newcastle and Southwell on Friday

Today's Offers 8 All offers

Three horses to include in a treble on Friday. . .

Act Of Authority (2.25 Southwell)

The Olly Murphy-trained six-year-old has done well in these contests throughout the season and jockey Dylan Johnston's claim will prove incredibly handy in this. He has won two of his three starts this term, suffering only defeat in Grade 2 company at Cheltenham in October. He cantered to a seven-length victory on his last start at Bangor in December, and while he carries top weight of 12st in this, Johnston takes 7lb off of him. The rider is operating at a fine 36 per cent strike-rate in the last fortnight, while Murphy has been operating at a 24 per cent strike-rate in that same period.

Moore Clouds (2.35 Catterick)

The nine-year-old has been consistent this season, winning twice and only finishing out of the first three once, and she still looks well handicapped for this. After being headed at Sedgefield on her last start, she battled back brilliant to take success by one and a quarter lengths and has only been raised another 1lb to a mark of 94 subsequently. She's run well of a higher mark in the past and given she's a front-runner, the trip she faces today could play even better to her strengths.

Brunello Breeze (4.05 Newcastle)

The Tom Tate-trained five-year-old has fine record under amateur jockey Patrick Millman and can score again at a track he thrives at. Both of his career wins have come at Newcastle, with each coming in his last three starts, while he also finished a solid fourth on his other urn at the course in November. He does have a 6lb rise to overcome following his success last time, but he may have found his groove now and Millman has been aboard for both of his success with a perfect strike-rate when they team up together.

