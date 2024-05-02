The Punt Acca: Charlie Huggins bids to follow up a 13-8 winner with three horse racing tips on Friday

Three horses to include in a multiple on Friday . . .

Perceval Legallois (4.15 Punchestown)

Looked as though he was about to make a successful handicap chase debut when falling at the final fence of a 25-runner event at the Dublin Racing Festival. Gavin Cromwell opted to skip the Cheltenham Festival after that Leopardstown tumble due to the seven-year-old being hiked up the weights by the British handicapper. Therefore, Perceval Legallois has the advantage of coming here fresh and the fact he was pitched into the Dinmore Novice Chase won by Grand National hero I Am Maximus, with subsequent Leopardstown and Aintree Grade 1 winner Found A Fifty in second, suggests he should be capable of landing a major handicap like this off a mark of 137. His jumping is a concern, having also fallen in a Grade 3 at Cork in November, but Mark Walsh's mount looks too potentially well treated for me to ignore for JP McManus.

Brides Hill (4.50 Punchestown)

Improving seven-year-old who has won her last three starts, including when giving 2lb and a six-length beating to subsequent Cheltenham winner La Renommee in a Huntingdon Listed event when last seen. Brides Hill missed the Mares' Chase due to unsuitably soft ground but gets quicker conditions here and is fresher than chief market rivals Allegorie De Vassy and Instit, who contested that Cheltenham Festival Grade 2, as a result. Brides Hill beat Instit, who has been beaten at Fairyhouse and Perth since Cheltenham, by more than eight lengths when giving that rival 4lb in a Thurles Listed event in February last year. Brides Hill should confirm the form off 1lb better terms and she receives 2lb from Allegorie De Vassy, who was a well-beaten favourite in this Grade 2 last year and is not a mare to rely on.

Regatta De Blanc (6.55 Cheltenham)

Completed Larkhill hat-trick before making a successful hunter chase debut at Taunton in January when beating D'Jango by a length. The runner-up won his next start and went on to finish fourth at the Cheltenham Festival while the third, Bennys King, subsequently won by 23 lengths at Leicester before finishing second at Aintree's Grand National meeting for the second season in a row. Bennys King also chased home Cheltenham Festival hero Sine Nomine at Wetherby in February so the form is incredibly strong. Regatta De Blanc was not disgraced when second to Secret Investor at Newbury in March given the winner had beaten dual King George scorer Clan Des Obeaux in Grade 2 company the last time he encountered that course and distance. Trainer Will Biddick also rides the mare, and he should be able to help the six-year-old go one better in what looks to be a weaker contest.

