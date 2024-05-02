Friday's free racing tips: five horses to consider putting in your multiples
Friday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .
Eyecatcher
Queen's Guard (6.10 Newcastle)
The Michael Bell-trained filly gave an odds-on favourite a real race here last time and a mark of 80 may underestimate her on this switch to handicap company.
Steffan Edwards
The Punt nap
Brides Hill (4.50 Punchestown)
Gave 2lb and a six-length beating to subsequent Cheltenham winner La Renommee in a Huntingdon Listed race last time and the Gavin Cromwell-trained mare is fresher than most of her rivals.
Charlie Huggins
Handicappers' nap
English Oak (3.00 Newmarket)
From the in-form Ed Walker yard, this unexposed colt went close on his last start at Ascot in October and is bred to do better still this year. Only 1lb higher, he could be on a good mark based on his earlier third in a strong novice on the July course.
Paul Curtis
Newmarket nap
Boiling Point (3.35 Newmarket)
Fancied to go one better than last month's comeback run over course and distance following some smart work on the Limekilns.
David Milnes
Speed figures
Queen's Guard (6.10 Newcastle)
Pulled well clear of the pack when just denied over course and distance on her seasonal return last month. The Michael Bell-trained filly can deservedly go one better.
Dave Edwards
Dark horse
Duffle Coat (4.15 Punchestown)
Runner-up on his last four starts, including in a photo-finish at Downpatrick last week. Open to plenty of improvement off a mark of 128, having reached a mark of 143 over hurdles.
Sam Hardy
Published on 2 May 2024inFree tips
Last updated 19:09, 2 May 2024
