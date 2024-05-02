Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race7 MINS
19:40 PunchestownHorse icon
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race7 MINS
19:40 PunchestownHorse icon
  • MoreChevron down
TippingToday's Top Tips

Friday's free racing tips: five horses to consider putting in your multiples

Friday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

Eyecatcher

Queen's Guard (6.10 Newcastle)

The Michael Bell-trained filly gave an odds-on favourite a real race here last time and a mark of 80 may underestimate her on this switch to handicap company.
Steffan Edwards

Silk
Queen's Guard18:10 Newcastle (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Kevin Stott Tnr: Michael Bell

The Punt nap

Brides Hill (4.50 Punchestown)

Gave 2lb and a six-length beating to subsequent Cheltenham winner La Renommee in a Huntingdon Listed race last time and the Gavin Cromwell-trained mare is fresher than most of her rivals.
Charlie Huggins

Silk
Brides Hill16:50 Punchestown
View Racecard
Jky: Sean Flanagan Tnr: Gavin Cromwell

Handicappers' nap

English Oak (3.00 Newmarket)

From the in-form Ed Walker yard, this unexposed colt went close on his last start at Ascot in October and is bred to do better still this year. Only 1lb higher, he could be on a good mark based on his earlier third in a strong novice on the July course.
Paul Curtis

Silk
English Oak15:00 Newmarket
View Racecard
Jky: Tom Marquand Tnr: Ed Walker

Newmarket nap

Boiling Point (3.35 Newmarket)

Fancied to go one better than last month's comeback run over course and distance following some smart work on the Limekilns.
David Milnes

Silk
Boiling Point15:35 Newmarket
View Racecard
Jky: James Doyle Tnr: Roger Varian

Speed figures

Queen's Guard (6.10 Newcastle)

Pulled well clear of the pack when just denied over course and distance on her seasonal return last month. The Michael Bell-trained filly can deservedly go one better.
Dave Edwards

Silk
Queen's Guard18:10 Newcastle (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Kevin Stott Tnr: Michael Bell

Dark horse

Duffle Coat (4.15 Punchestown)

Runner-up on his last four starts, including in a photo-finish at Downpatrick last week. Open to plenty of improvement off a mark of 128, having reached a mark of 143 over hurdles.
Sam Hardy

Silk
Duffle Coat16:15 Punchestown
View Racecard
Jky: Sam Ewing Tnr: Gordon Elliott

Signposts: punting pointers for Friday's racing 

Read more . . .

Paul Kealy's play of the day at Newmarket  

The Punt Acca: Charlie Huggins bids to follow up a 13-8 winner with three horse racing tips on Friday  

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Published on 2 May 2024inFree tips

Last updated 19:09, 2 May 2024

iconCopy
more inFree tips
more inBetting offers
more inFree tips
more inBetting offers