TippingSpotlight Lucky 15

Spotlight Lucky 15: four horses to back on Wednesday

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today . . .

What is a Lucky 15?

A Lucky 15 is one of the most popular multiple bets among horseracing punters and the clue is in the name as a Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets on four selections in different events. That equals four singles, six doubles, four trebles and a fourfold accumulator.

The beauty of the Lucky 15 is that only one selection of four must win to guarantee a return and the majority of bookmakers will offer incentives to play the bet.

Garden Oasis 3.40 Pontefract
Front-runner who made it two wins for the season when scoring at Ripon (1m, good) last month and beaten just a head there last time; he has an excellent record at Ripon but has run well elsewhere this season (including on good to firm; and won over C&D in 2020); can make another bold bid.

Clear Justice 4.25 Brighton
Progressive 3yo; C&D winner in June and followed up in good style in a classified over 1m here on soft ground (handles good to firm) last month; more required off 7lb higher but it's unlikely he's reached his ceiling yet; major player.

Angle Land 7.40 Yarmouth
Won a Class 5 fillies' handicap over C&D in June and only just missed out under a positive ride last week at Wolverhampton; off the same mark here; chance.

Heathcliff 8.25 Kempton
Sound form at this course since handicapping, getting up in the final strides over 7f then finishing strongly from a difficult position (off this mark) over 6f; bred to do better still, being from a good family that has served his connections well; commands respect back up in distance.

Read more...

Graeme Rodway's play of the day at Brighton 

The Punt Acca: Richard Russell's three horse racing tips at Brighton, Pontefract and Yarmouth on Wednesday 

Wednesday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiple bets 

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

