The Punt Acca: Richard Russell's three horse racing tips at Brighton, Pontefract and Yarmouth on Wednesday

Three horses to include in a multiple on Wednesday . . .

Charming Whisper (3.55 Brighton)

The Brighton festival kicks off today and it’s Charlie McBride’s three-year-old who can land its feature, the historic Brighton Mile. The son of Charm Spirit signalled he was set for a good campaign when running out a narrow, but well-backed, winner of a Newbury handicap in June and a 2lb rise didn’t stop him going in again at Yarmouth just over a fortnight later. Raised in class for the hat-trick bid last month, the gelding caught the eye in a Class 2 at Newmarket, finding trouble before running on well inside the last despite his jockey losing his stick. He’s off the same mark and this is a considerably easier assignment.

Music Society (4.40 Pontefract)

Tim Easterby’s veteran contested a competitive race at York last time and looked ready to launch his bid when getting no run and being hampered over a furlong out, a fate that also befell him at Thirsk the time before. He’s dropped to a dangerous mark - a career low in fact - and he’s run well in two of his three visits to Pontefract, winning once and running a good third, off 20lb higher, in June of last year.

Stone Circle (7.40 Yarmouth)

Michael Bell’s chestnut is another who has slipped to a handy mark and he can land a first success of the term. The seven-year-old couldn’t back up a good reappearance but that came on heavy ground at Windsor in May and things didn’t pan out for him at Hamilton next time, when he tried to challenge away from the action. A Racing League handicap predictably proved too hot 13 days ago but the handicapper kindly dropped him for it and this three-time course-and-distance winner (once off 70 and twice off 74) looks attractively weighted down to 69.

