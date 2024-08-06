Wednesday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiple bets

Wednesday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters. . .

Eyecatcher

Chourmo (4.25 Brighton)

John Egan's mount would likely have won with a clear run at Salisbury last time. He races off the same mark today and has two wins from four starts over this course and distance.

Steffan Edwards

Chourmo 16:25 Brighton View Racecard Jky: J F Egan Tnr: Mark Gillard

Handicappers' nap

Highwaygrey (2.10 Pontefract)

This Tim Easterby-trained gelding was winning for the fifth time over course and distance when landing a small field Class 4 race ten days ago. Still on a good mark under a 4lb penalty and can follow up here this afternoon down two grades.

Paul Curtis

Highwaygrey 14:10 Pontefract View Racecard Jky: Mr Thomas Easterby (5lb) Tnr: Tim Easterby

The Punt nap

Charming Whisper (3.55 Brighton)

The Charlie McBride-trained three-year-old caught the eye on his hat-trick bid last time, finding trouble before running on well despite his jockey losing his stick. This is easier and he goes off the same mark.

Richard Russell

Charming Whisper 15:55 Brighton View Racecard Jky: Sean D Bowen (3lb) Tnr: Philip McBride

Speed figures

Midnite Runner (4.40 Pontefract)

Clocked a much better effort last time having returned to 6f and can go well with a better draw today.

Craig Thake

Midnite Runner 16:40 Pontefract View Racecard Jky: Connor Beasley Tnr: Michael Dods

Dark horse

Bateman (2.10 Pontefract)

Followed up a win at Carlisle with a creditable sixth on the all-weather 11 days ago. He steps up in trip today and can go well for a yard who is in good form.

George Bonds

Bateman 14:10 Pontefract View Racecard Jky: Miss Amy Collier Tnr: Gemma Tutty

Newmarket nap

Grace Angel (2.25 Brighton)

Darryll Holland's filly raced wide but still did best of those who forced the pace at Chester last time and has dropped to a handy mark.

Richard Russell

Grace Angel 14:25 Brighton View Racecard Jky: Jason Watson Tnr: Darryll Holland

Signposts: punting pointers for Wednesday's racing

Read more...

'She might hold a class edge now down in grade' - Graeme Rodway's best bets on Wednesday

Graeme Rodway's play of the day at Brighton

'They all look worth following' - Conor Fennelly's Wednesday selections after 6-1 and 5-2 winners on Monday

The Punt Acca: Richard Russell's three horse racing tips at Brighton, Pontefract and Yarmouth on Wednesday

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.