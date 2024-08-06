Racing Post logo
TippingToday's top tips

Wednesday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiple bets

Wednesday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters. . .

Eyecatcher

Chourmo (4.25 Brighton)

John Egan's mount would likely have won with a clear run at Salisbury last time. He races off the same mark today and has two wins from four starts over this course and distance.
Steffan Edwards

Silk
Chourmo16:25 Brighton
View Racecard
Jky: J F Egan Tnr: Mark Gillard

Handicappers' nap

Highwaygrey (2.10 Pontefract)

This Tim Easterby-trained gelding was winning for the fifth time over course and distance when landing a small field Class 4 race ten days ago. Still on a good mark under a 4lb penalty and can follow up here this afternoon down two grades.
Paul Curtis

Silk
Highwaygrey14:10 Pontefract
View Racecard
Jky: Mr Thomas Easterby (5lb)Tnr: Tim Easterby

The Punt nap

Charming Whisper (3.55 Brighton)

The Charlie McBride-trained three-year-old caught the eye on his hat-trick bid last time, finding trouble before running on well despite his jockey losing his stick. This is easier and he goes off the same mark.
Richard Russell

Silk
Charming Whisper15:55 Brighton
View Racecard
Jky: Sean D Bowen (3lb)Tnr: Philip McBride

Speed figures

Midnite Runner (4.40 Pontefract)

Clocked a much better effort last time having returned to 6f and can go well with a better draw today.
Craig Thake

Silk
Midnite Runner16:40 Pontefract
View Racecard
Jky: Connor Beasley Tnr: Michael Dods

Dark horse

Bateman (2.10 Pontefract)

Followed up a win at Carlisle with a creditable sixth on the all-weather 11 days ago. He steps up in trip today and can go well for a yard who is in good form.
George Bonds

Silk
Bateman14:10 Pontefract
View Racecard
Jky: Miss Amy Collier Tnr: Gemma Tutty

Newmarket nap

Grace Angel (2.25 Brighton)

Darryll Holland's filly raced wide but still did best of those who forced the pace at Chester last time and has dropped to a handy mark.
Richard Russell

Silk
Grace Angel14:25 Brighton
View Racecard
Jky: Jason Watson Tnr: Darryll Holland

