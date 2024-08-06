- More
Wednesday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiple bets
Wednesday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters. . .
Eyecatcher
Chourmo (4.25 Brighton)
John Egan's mount would likely have won with a clear run at Salisbury last time. He races off the same mark today and has two wins from four starts over this course and distance.
Steffan Edwards
Handicappers' nap
Highwaygrey (2.10 Pontefract)
This Tim Easterby-trained gelding was winning for the fifth time over course and distance when landing a small field Class 4 race ten days ago. Still on a good mark under a 4lb penalty and can follow up here this afternoon down two grades.
Paul Curtis
The Punt nap
Charming Whisper (3.55 Brighton)
The Charlie McBride-trained three-year-old caught the eye on his hat-trick bid last time, finding trouble before running on well despite his jockey losing his stick. This is easier and he goes off the same mark.
Richard Russell
Speed figures
Midnite Runner (4.40 Pontefract)
Clocked a much better effort last time having returned to 6f and can go well with a better draw today.
Craig Thake
Dark horse
Bateman (2.10 Pontefract)
Followed up a win at Carlisle with a creditable sixth on the all-weather 11 days ago. He steps up in trip today and can go well for a yard who is in good form.
George Bonds
Newmarket nap
Grace Angel (2.25 Brighton)
Darryll Holland's filly raced wide but still did best of those who forced the pace at Chester last time and has dropped to a handy mark.
Richard Russell
