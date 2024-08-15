Spotlight Lucky 15: four horses to back on Wednesday

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today . . .

What is a Lucky 15?

A Lucky 15 is one of the most popular multiple bets among horseracing punters and the clue is in the name as a Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets on four selections in different events. That equals four singles, six doubles, four trebles and a fourfold accumulator.

The beauty of the Lucky 15 is that only one selection of four must win to guarantee a return and the majority of bookmakers will offer incentives to play the bet.

Almanjoor 3.10 Beverley

Improved effort in first-time visor at Doncaster last time (fourth won next time) on second run since being gelded; back in trip but stiff nature of this track should be to his liking; major player.

Pfingstberg 4.20 Beverley

Second win of a solid season when eased down to score by just over 4l from the reopposing Wannabeawallaby at Nottingham (2m, good to firm) a fortnight ago; enjoyed the run of that race from the front but still had a lot in hand and a 6lb rise doesn't look enough to stop him.

Beatrice Shilling 4.40 Salisbury

Unexposed; came from well off the pace to push an unexposed Godolphin filly close in a valuable novice at Newbury last month (1m2f, good to firm); brings plenty of potential into handicaps over this longer distance.

Racingbreaks Ryder 7.00 Windsor

His form has been patchy since he completed a four-timer last May but he's dropped down the weights and stayed on for a close third of 18 at Glorious Goodwood (7f, good to firm) a fortnight ago; has the same mark today and he should be fine now back up to 1m; he's very much one to consider.

