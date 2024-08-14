Thursday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiple bets

Thursday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

Handicappers' nap

Looking For Lynda (5.00 Windsor)

Produced several good efforts in defeat earlier in the season and looked back in form when third last time. He has edged down the weights and takes a drop in grade, so can resume winning ways for the in-form Karl Burke yard.

Matt Gardner

Looking For Lynda 17:00 Windsor View Racecard Jky: Clifford Lee Tnr: K R Burke

Eyecatcher

Gregorianna (8.10 Chelmsford)

Julie Camacho is having a successful month and this 3yo filly promises more now she steps up in trip on her handicap debut.

Steffan Edwards

Gregorianna 20:10 Chelmsford (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Ryan Sexton Tnr: Julie Camacho

The Punt nap

God Of Fire (6.00 Windsor)



Has been a revelation since joining Dan and Claire Kubler and should be hard to crack as he bids for a four-timer after course-and-distance success last time.

Liam Headd

God Of Fire 18:00 Windsor View Racecard Jky: Richard Kingscote Tnr: Daniel & Claire Kubler

Speed figures

Metabolt (7.00 Windsor)



Likes it here (2-3 at the track) and lowered the course record over this trip on his last visit two starts back.

Richard Russell

Metabolt 19:00 Windsor View Racecard Jky: Cieren Fallon Tnr: David Loughnane

Newmarket nap

Alhattan (4.40 Salisbury)



Has become a bit frustrating for George Boughey but has worked nicely in a visor at home since her latest near miss at Newmarket.

David Milnes

Alhattan 16:40 Salisbury View Racecard Jky: Jim Crowley Tnr: George Boughey

Dark horse

Etoile D'Alexandre (5.00 Windsor)



Ran well last week in the Racing League at Chepstow to finish third. He is a consistent type and worth another opportunity as Ireland aim to climb up the leaderboard.

George Bonds

Etoile d'Alexandre 17:00 Windsor View Racecard Jky: Billy Loughnane Tnr: George Boughey

