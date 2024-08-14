- More
Thursday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiple bets
Thursday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .
Handicappers' nap
Looking For Lynda (5.00 Windsor)
Produced several good efforts in defeat earlier in the season and looked back in form when third last time. He has edged down the weights and takes a drop in grade, so can resume winning ways for the in-form Karl Burke yard.
Matt Gardner
Eyecatcher
Gregorianna (8.10 Chelmsford)
Julie Camacho is having a successful month and this 3yo filly promises more now she steps up in trip on her handicap debut.
Steffan Edwards
The Punt nap
God Of Fire (6.00 Windsor)
Has been a revelation since joining Dan and Claire Kubler and should be hard to crack as he bids for a four-timer after course-and-distance success last time.
Liam Headd
Speed figures
Metabolt (7.00 Windsor)
Likes it here (2-3 at the track) and lowered the course record over this trip on his last visit two starts back.
Richard Russell
Newmarket nap
Alhattan (4.40 Salisbury)
Has become a bit frustrating for George Boughey but has worked nicely in a visor at home since her latest near miss at Newmarket.
David Milnes
Dark horse
Etoile D'Alexandre (5.00 Windsor)
Ran well last week in the Racing League at Chepstow to finish third. He is a consistent type and worth another opportunity as Ireland aim to climb up the leaderboard.
George Bonds
Signposts: punting pointers for Thursday's racing
