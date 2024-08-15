Racing Post logo
TippingNap of the day

Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's seven meetings

Thursday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team . . .

Dundalk

2.50: Convincing

Settlement sets the standard but is proving expensive to follow and is opposed here by Convincing, who didn't seem to see out the mile at Killarney on debut when well-backed. This drop in trip should see John Murphy's charge go close. Cuban Question has had plenty of chances but his recent Galway second was a career-best and he warrants respect, along with Golden Circet.
Alan Hewison

Silk
Convincing14:50 Dundalk (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Keithen Kennedy (2lb)Tnr: John Joseph Murphy

Beverley

3.10: Almanjoor

Cheerleader has strong claims on her Leicester form but she may have to up her game again to beat Almanjoor, who showed improved form on his second run since being gelded and, although back in trip, this stiff 5f shouldn't inconvenience him. Uncle Sam is another to consider on this nursery debut.
Richard Young

Silk
Almanjoor15:10 Beverley
View Racecard
Jky: Oisin Orr Tnr: Richard Fahey

Chepstow

2.10: Vape

Mokaatil arrives seeking a course hat-trick. He looks a big player but with an extra 6lb to shoulder and an extra furlong to travel again, he may be vulnerable and Vape gets the vote. Well held at Windsor last time, he has bounced back here before and could represent a bit of value as a result. Hannah's Return returns from a break and she will again be in the mix if that freshening helps her produce a similar effort to last time.
Jonathan Doidge

Silk
Vape14:10 Chepstow
View Racecard
Jky: Joe Bradnam (5lb)Tnr: John & Rhys Flint

Salisbury

4.40: Beatrice Shilling

Loughville is a danger to all as her Ascot third can be upgraded, having come from further back than the two ahead of her. However, three-year-olds have won eight of the last ten runnings and a less exposed filly might be the way to go. Allonsy is on a roll and Alhattan will improve if settling better in the new hood, but handicap debutante Beatrice Shilling is interesting. She took a notable step forward when runner-up at Newbury last time and that run was brimful of promise with a view to today's longer distance.
Alistair Jones

Silk
Beatrice Shilling16:40 Salisbury
View Racecard
Jky: Callum Hutchinson (3lb)Tnr: Peter Chapple-Hyam

Windsor

7.00: Racingbreaks Ryder

The well-handicapped Racingbreaks Ryder flashed home for third in a 7f handicap at Glorious Goodwood and can return to winning ways now back up in trip. Obelix hasn't had things go his way the last twice and he is second choice ahead of the thriving four-year-old Boy Douglas. Yantarni and King Of Scotia are also in top form.
Ben Hutton

Silk
Racingbreaks Ryder19:00 Windsor
View Racecard
Jky: Richard Kingscote Tnr: Charles Hills

Tramore

6.20: In The Trenches

Not many of these make much appeal. Hasten Slowly can confirm Wexford placings with Dumb Love, but with his experience and overall form, the one to beat is In The Trenches who's sights should be lowered adequately here.
Justin O'Hanlon

Silk
In The Trenches18:20 Tramore
View Racecard
Jky: Conor Stone-Walsh (5lb)Tnr: Gavin Cromwell

Chelmsford

6.40: Stanley Spencer

Plenty are difficult to fancy, so the reasonably confident pick is Stanley Spencer, who sneaks into this from a mark of 72, having contested a more competitive Racing League race at Wolverhampton a fortnight ago. Sovereign Knight rates a potential threat while the Sir Mark Prescott-trained handicap debutante Scarboroughwarning needs watching in the market.
Mark Rowntree

Silk
Stanley Spencer18:40 Chelmsford (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Neil Callan Tnr: James Tate

