Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's seven meetings
Thursday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team . . .
Dundalk
2.50: Convincing
Settlement sets the standard but is proving expensive to follow and is opposed here by Convincing, who didn't seem to see out the mile at Killarney on debut when well-backed. This drop in trip should see John Murphy's charge go close. Cuban Question has had plenty of chances but his recent Galway second was a career-best and he warrants respect, along with Golden Circet.
Alan Hewison
Beverley
3.10: Almanjoor
Cheerleader has strong claims on her Leicester form but she may have to up her game again to beat Almanjoor, who showed improved form on his second run since being gelded and, although back in trip, this stiff 5f shouldn't inconvenience him. Uncle Sam is another to consider on this nursery debut.
Richard Young
Chepstow
2.10: Vape
Mokaatil arrives seeking a course hat-trick. He looks a big player but with an extra 6lb to shoulder and an extra furlong to travel again, he may be vulnerable and Vape gets the vote. Well held at Windsor last time, he has bounced back here before and could represent a bit of value as a result. Hannah's Return returns from a break and she will again be in the mix if that freshening helps her produce a similar effort to last time.
Jonathan Doidge
Salisbury
4.40: Beatrice Shilling
Loughville is a danger to all as her Ascot third can be upgraded, having come from further back than the two ahead of her. However, three-year-olds have won eight of the last ten runnings and a less exposed filly might be the way to go. Allonsy is on a roll and Alhattan will improve if settling better in the new hood, but handicap debutante Beatrice Shilling is interesting. She took a notable step forward when runner-up at Newbury last time and that run was brimful of promise with a view to today's longer distance.
Alistair Jones
Windsor
7.00: Racingbreaks Ryder
The well-handicapped Racingbreaks Ryder flashed home for third in a 7f handicap at Glorious Goodwood and can return to winning ways now back up in trip. Obelix hasn't had things go his way the last twice and he is second choice ahead of the thriving four-year-old Boy Douglas. Yantarni and King Of Scotia are also in top form.
Ben Hutton
Tramore
6.20: In The Trenches
Not many of these make much appeal. Hasten Slowly can confirm Wexford placings with Dumb Love, but with his experience and overall form, the one to beat is In The Trenches who's sights should be lowered adequately here.
Justin O'Hanlon
Chelmsford
6.40: Stanley Spencer
Plenty are difficult to fancy, so the reasonably confident pick is Stanley Spencer, who sneaks into this from a mark of 72, having contested a more competitive Racing League race at Wolverhampton a fortnight ago. Sovereign Knight rates a potential threat while the Sir Mark Prescott-trained handicap debutante Scarboroughwarning needs watching in the market.
Mark Rowntree
