Spotlight Lucky 15: four horses to back on Tuesday

What is a Lucky 15?

A Lucky 15 is one of the most popular multiple bets among horseracing punters and the clue is in the name as a Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets on four selections in different events. That equals four singles, six doubles, four trebles and a fourfold accumulator.

The beauty of the Lucky 15 is that only one selection of four must win to guarantee a return and the majority of bookmakers will offer incentives to play the bet.

Top Of The Class 3.45 Kempton

Has a good record here, getting off the mark off 4lb lower over course and distance in July (cheekpieces back on); fair fourth back on turf at Doncaster last time (1m, good to firm); headgear retained; good chance.

Mon Etoile 4.00 Brighton

Yet to win but has been placed seven times this year; visored for the first time (retained) when third at Lingfield (1m2f, good to firm) last Tuesday; holds good claims.

Bowood 7.10 Nottingham

Unbeaten in two runs for Ivan Furtado, under Elle-May Croot on both occasions; arrived from off the pace in both races (1m), coming clear last week at Ripon; escapes a penalty for that.

My Turn Now 9.00 Wolverhampton

Off the mark at the 12th attempt in a similar contest over course and distance in February; twice held in handicaps since, but she probably needed her return from five months off at Lingfield (5f, good to soft) 15 days ago; highly respected back at this level.

