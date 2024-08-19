Tuesday's free racing tips: five horses to consider putting in your multiple bets

Tuesday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

Handicappers' nap

Bowood (7.10 Nottingham)

Has won both starts since joining Ivan Furtado, travelling well both times and impressing with the way he made ground from a tricky draw at Ripon last time. Escapes a penalty and can complete the hat trick.

Paul Curtis

Niloufar 17:25 Windsor View Racecard Jky: Millie Wonnacott (3lb) Tnr: Harry Charlton

Eyecatcher

Channagide (2.40 Kempton)

The Marco Botti-trained two-year-old caught the eye over 7f on his debut and looked sure to be suited by stepping up to a mile.

David Toft

Channagide 14:40 Kempton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Jack Gilligan Tnr: Marco Botti

The Punt nap

Ten Dimes (4.15 Kempton)

She looked slightly out of her depth in a Listed race at York last month, however her form on the all-weather prior to that looks solid. This looks to be more her level and she looks well placed to bounce back under Robert Havlin.

Laurence Morter

Ten Dimes 16:15 Kempton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Robert Havlin Tnr: John & Thady Gosden

Newmarket nap

American Fashion (5.15 Kempton)

Was run down late when second at Lingfield last time and fancied to atone in her first nursery for John and Thady Gosden.

David Milnes

American Fashion 17:15 Kempton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Kieran Shoemark Tnr: John & Thady Gosden

Speed figures

Bowood (7.10 Nottingham)

Has upped his game since changing stables and a hat-trick looks on the cards for this improving four-year-old.

Ehtiram 16:15 Kempton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Jim Crowley Tnr: Owen Burrows

Dark horse

Stratocracy (7.40 Nottingham)

In good form at Ripon last time and should appreciate the step up in trip. It would be no surprise to see him land a double in a relatively poor race.

Liam Watson

Stratocracy 19:40 Nottingham View Racecard Jky: Clifford Lee Tnr: Kevin Frost

Signposts: punting pointers for Tuesday's racing

Read this next:

Robbie Wilders' play of the day at Wolverhampton

The Punt Acca: Laurence Morter's three horse racing tips at Kempton on Tuesday

The Racing Post is now available to follow on WhatsApp channels! Follow Racing Post Insider on WhatsApp and you can now start receiving messages and alerts for the latest news, tips, insights, live reactions and much more. Click the group link and get Racing Post notifications straight to your phone via WhatsApp.