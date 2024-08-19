- More
Tuesday's free racing tips: five horses to consider putting in your multiple bets
Tuesday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .
Handicappers' nap
Bowood (7.10 Nottingham)
Has won both starts since joining Ivan Furtado, travelling well both times and impressing with the way he made ground from a tricky draw at Ripon last time. Escapes a penalty and can complete the hat trick.
Paul Curtis
Eyecatcher
Channagide (2.40 Kempton)
The Marco Botti-trained two-year-old caught the eye over 7f on his debut and looked sure to be suited by stepping up to a mile.
David Toft
The Punt nap
Ten Dimes (4.15 Kempton)
She looked slightly out of her depth in a Listed race at York last month, however her form on the all-weather prior to that looks solid. This looks to be more her level and she looks well placed to bounce back under Robert Havlin.
Laurence Morter
Newmarket nap
American Fashion (5.15 Kempton)
Was run down late when second at Lingfield last time and fancied to atone in her first nursery for John and Thady Gosden.
David Milnes
Speed figures
Bowood (7.10 Nottingham)
Has upped his game since changing stables and a hat-trick looks on the cards for this improving four-year-old.
Dark horse
Stratocracy (7.40 Nottingham)
In good form at Ripon last time and should appreciate the step up in trip. It would be no surprise to see him land a double in a relatively poor race.
Liam Watson
Signposts: punting pointers for Tuesday's racing
Read this next:
Robbie Wilders' play of the day at Wolverhampton
The Punt Acca: Laurence Morter's three horse racing tips at Kempton on Tuesday
The Racing Post is now available to follow on WhatsApp channels! Follow Racing Post Insider on WhatsApp and you can now start receiving messages and alerts for the latest news, tips, insights, live reactions and much more. Click the group link and get Racing Post notifications straight to your phone via WhatsApp.
Published on inFree tips
Last updated
- Wolverhampton Placepot tips: Robbie Wilders' selections for the £50,000 guaranteed pool
- The Punt Acca: Laurence Morter's three horse racing tips at Kempton on Tuesday
- Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's four meetings
- Spotlight Lucky 15: four horses to back on Monday
- The Punt Acca: Charlie Huggins' three horse racing tips at Worcester and Windsor on Monday
- Wolverhampton Placepot tips: Robbie Wilders' selections for the £50,000 guaranteed pool
- The Punt Acca: Laurence Morter's three horse racing tips at Kempton on Tuesday
- Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's four meetings
- Spotlight Lucky 15: four horses to back on Monday
- The Punt Acca: Charlie Huggins' three horse racing tips at Worcester and Windsor on Monday