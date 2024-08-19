Racing Post logo
TippingToday's Top Tips

Tuesday's free racing tips: five horses to consider putting in your multiple bets

Tuesday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

Handicappers' nap

Bowood (7.10 Nottingham)

Has won both starts since joining Ivan Furtado, travelling well both times and impressing with the way he made ground from a tricky draw at Ripon last time. Escapes a penalty and can complete the hat trick.
Paul Curtis 

Silk
Niloufar17:25 Windsor
View Racecard
Jky: Millie Wonnacott (3lb)Tnr: Harry Charlton

Eyecatcher

Channagide (2.40 Kempton)

The Marco Botti-trained two-year-old caught the eye over 7f on his debut and looked sure to be suited by stepping up to a mile.
David Toft

Silk
Channagide14:40 Kempton (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Jack Gilligan Tnr: Marco Botti

The Punt nap

Ten Dimes (4.15 Kempton)

She looked slightly out of her depth in a Listed race at York last month, however her form on the all-weather prior to that looks solid. This looks to be more her level and she looks well placed to bounce back under Robert Havlin.
Laurence Morter

Silk
Ten Dimes16:15 Kempton (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Robert Havlin Tnr: John & Thady Gosden

Newmarket nap

American Fashion (5.15 Kempton)

Was run down late when second at Lingfield last time and fancied to atone in her first nursery for John and Thady Gosden.
David Milnes

Silk
American Fashion17:15 Kempton (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Kieran Shoemark Tnr: John & Thady Gosden

Speed figures

Bowood (7.10 Nottingham)

Has upped his game since changing stables and a hat-trick looks on the cards for this improving four-year-old.

Silk
Ehtiram16:15 Kempton (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Jim Crowley Tnr: Owen Burrows

Dark horse

Stratocracy (7.40 Nottingham)

In good form at Ripon last time and should appreciate the step up in trip. It would be no surprise to see him land a double in a relatively poor race.
Liam Watson

Silk
Stratocracy19:40 Nottingham
View Racecard
Jky: Clifford Lee Tnr: Kevin Frost

Signposts: punting pointers for Tuesday's racing 

