The Punt Acca: Laurence Morter's three horse racing tips at Kempton on Tuesday

Three horses to include in a multiple on Tuesday . . .

Channagide (2.40 Kempton)

Bred to be smart on all-weather surfaces, Channagide made his debut two weeks ago and showed some promise. He ran reasonably well, but what was most eyecatching was how he finished the race, gaining a lot of ground in the closing stages, looking as though he would want slightly further. This looks as though it will be a closely fought contest, but he will have improved for his run and the step up to a mile should suit. If he can reproduce his previous effort he should be there or thereabouts.

Ten Dimes (4.15 Kempton)

Ten Dimes had been in good form on the all-weather with one win and two second places before heading to a Listed race at York last month. However, that good work was undone as she looked slightly out of her depth, getting found out in the closing stages to finish a disappointing seventh. Her form from her first three runs cannot be ignored and this looks to be more her level. She clearly has talent and looks well placed to bounce back on her handicap debut.

Brasil Power (4.45 Kempton)

Brasil Power came back with a bang last time with an impressive course-and-distance win. He did not get off to the best of starts but kicked on turning for home and went through the gears quickly to chase down the leader. He will have to defy a penalty for that win, but has an excellent record on the all-weather and the quick turnaround suggests he is bang in form. Another strong outing looks likely.

