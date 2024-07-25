Spotlight Lucky 15: four horses to back on Thursday

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today . . .

What is a Lucky 15?

A Lucky 15 is one of the most popular multiple bets among horseracing punters and the clue is in the name as a Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets on four selections in different events. That equals four singles, six doubles, four trebles and a fourfold accumulator.

The beauty of the Lucky 15 is that only one selection of four must win to guarantee a return and the majority of bookmakers will offer incentives to play the bet.

Jenever 2.10 Sandown

Started handicaps off a basement mark but he has made giant strides, taking his form to a new level with ready C&D win last month on sole visit here; ran respectably off this 5lb higher mark at Nottingham latest; big player.

Financer 4.15 Doncaster

Won when upped in trip at Haydock (1m2f, good to firm) last month on second start for this yard; went close at Ayr (1m2f, good) last week when clear with the unexposed winner and has solid claims off the same mark.

Mythical Guest 8.30 Yarmouth

Dual 1m2f winner (including at this venue) who ran well behind an unexposed sort when dropped to 1m last time; return to this trip is in his favour and no surprise to see him go very well.

Goblet Of Fire 8.45 Newbury

Three wins at 1m1f/1m2f on turf for Nigel Tinkler last summer and has continued the good work for her new stable, scoring over hurdles in January and twice on AW Flat in recent weeks, latterly under 5lb claimer Tommie Jakes; another 6lb higher now but it may well not stop him.

