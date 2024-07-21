Spotlight Lucky 15: four horses to back on Sunday

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today . . .

What is a Lucky 15?

A Lucky 15 is one of the most popular multiple bets among horseracing punters and the clue is in the name as a Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets on four selections in different events. That equals four singles, six doubles, four trebles and a fourfold accumulator.

The beauty of the Lucky 15 is that only one selection of four must win to guarantee a return and the majority of bookmakers will offer incentives to play the bet.

Borderline Boss 2.52 Redcar

Started favourite on his comeback/handicap debut in first-time cheekpieces (retained) five weeks ago, when going close off the same mark; won't mind the step back up from 6f on that evidence and his claims are obvious for a yard among the winners.

Only Money 3.25 Stratford

Should be well handicapped, likes good ground and returned to form with a pleasing second at Newton Abbot; often takes a good hold so the assured strong pace here will aid his chance.

Garifullina 4.27 Redcar

Found 5f an inadequate test here last month in a race not run to suit and built on that when overcoming traffic at Thirsk (6f, good to soft) this month; low mileage compared to most of these and 3lb rise looks fair.

Gibside 5.37 Redcar

Very solid this summer, including his win at Catterick and close second last Saturday at Chester, which were both at about 1m6f; fine chance.

