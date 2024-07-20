Sunday's free racing tips: five horses to consider putting in your multiple bets

Sunday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

Handicappers' nap

Borderline Boss (2.52 Redcar)

Unexposed sort who improved on his handicap debut last time. Entitled to be sharper for that reappearance and will benefit from the return to 7f, so may do better still for trainer Kevin Ryan.

Matt Gardner

Borderline Boss 14:52 Redcar View Racecard Jky: Tom Eaves Tnr: Kevin Ryan

Eyecatcher

What's She At (2.17 Redcar)

Archie Watson's juvenile shaped with plenty of encouragement on her debut at Newcastle and can put that experience to good use in what looks an ordinary event.

Marcus Buckland

What's She At 14:17 Redcar View Racecard Jky: Hollie Doyle Tnr: Archie Watson

The Punt nap

Hoof It Hoof It (4.27 Redcar)

Has run poorly in three starts this year but those were better races than this one and she has now dropped 2lb below her last winning mark. Drops into Class 6 company for the first time since her last win and can notch a second victory for Tim Easterby.

Harry Wilson

Hoof It Hoof It 16:27 Redcar View Racecard Jky: David Allan Tnr: Tim Easterby

Speed figures

Kick Up A Storm (1.50 Stratford)

Disappointing favourite at Hereford last time, having won at Exeter in April, but worth another chance.

Dave Edwards

Kick Up A Storm 13:50 Stratford View Racecard Jky: Harry Cobden Tnr: Paul Nicholls

Dark horse

Havana Prince (2.52 Redcar)

Has been in fairly good form and steps back down in class after a creditable fourth in a Class 5 this month. The return to 7f shouldn't be an issue and he can go well here.

George Bonds

Havana Prince 14:52 Redcar View Racecard Jky: Dougie Costello Tnr: Tony Coyle & Kaine Wood

Signposts: punting pointers for Sunday's racing

