Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
18:55 HaydockHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
18:55 HaydockHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
TippingTop Tips

Sunday's free racing tips: five horses to consider putting in your multiple bets

Sunday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

Handicappers' nap

Borderline Boss (2.52 Redcar)

Unexposed sort who improved on his handicap debut last time. Entitled to be sharper for that reappearance and will benefit from the return to 7f, so may do better still for trainer Kevin Ryan.
Matt Gardner

Silk
Borderline Boss14:52 Redcar
View Racecard
Jky: Tom Eaves Tnr: Kevin Ryan

Eyecatcher

What's She At (2.17 Redcar)

Archie Watson's juvenile shaped with plenty of encouragement on her debut at Newcastle and can put that experience to good use in what looks an ordinary event.
Marcus Buckland

Silk
What's She At14:17 Redcar
View Racecard
Jky: Hollie Doyle Tnr: Archie Watson

The Punt nap

Hoof It Hoof It (4.27 Redcar)

Has run poorly in three starts this year but those were better races than this one and she has now dropped 2lb below her last winning mark. Drops into Class 6 company for the first time since her last win and can notch a second victory for Tim Easterby.
Harry Wilson

Silk
Hoof It Hoof It16:27 Redcar
View Racecard
Jky: David Allan Tnr: Tim Easterby

Speed figures

Kick Up A Storm (1.50 Stratford)

Disappointing favourite at Hereford last time, having won at Exeter in April, but worth another chance.
Dave Edwards

Silk
Kick Up A Storm13:50 Stratford
View Racecard
Jky: Harry Cobden Tnr: Paul Nicholls

Dark horse

Havana Prince (2.52 Redcar)

Has been in fairly good form and steps back down in class after a creditable fourth in a Class 5 this month. The return to 7f shouldn't be an issue and he can go well here.
George Bonds

Silk
Havana Prince14:52 Redcar
View Racecard
Jky: Dougie Costello Tnr: Tony Coyle & Kaine Wood

Signposts: punting pointers for Sunday's racing 

Read these next:

The Punt Acca: Harry Wilson's three horse racing tips from Stratford and Redcar on Sunday 

'It will take a tough one to repel her' - Robbie Wilders provides three plays at the Curragh on Sunday 

Robbie Wilders' play of the day at the Curragh 

The Racing Post is now available to follow on WhatsApp channels! Follow Racing Post Insider on WhatsApp and you can now start receiving messages and alerts for the latest news, tips, insights, live reactions and much more. Click the group link and get Racing Post notifications straight to your phone via WhatsApp.

Published on inFree tips

Last updated

iconCopy
more inFree tips
more inFree tips