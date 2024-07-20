- More
Sunday's free racing tips: five horses to consider putting in your multiple bets
Sunday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .
Handicappers' nap
Borderline Boss (2.52 Redcar)
Unexposed sort who improved on his handicap debut last time. Entitled to be sharper for that reappearance and will benefit from the return to 7f, so may do better still for trainer Kevin Ryan.
Matt Gardner
Eyecatcher
What's She At (2.17 Redcar)
Archie Watson's juvenile shaped with plenty of encouragement on her debut at Newcastle and can put that experience to good use in what looks an ordinary event.
Marcus Buckland
The Punt nap
Hoof It Hoof It (4.27 Redcar)
Has run poorly in three starts this year but those were better races than this one and she has now dropped 2lb below her last winning mark. Drops into Class 6 company for the first time since her last win and can notch a second victory for Tim Easterby.
Harry Wilson
Speed figures
Kick Up A Storm (1.50 Stratford)
Disappointing favourite at Hereford last time, having won at Exeter in April, but worth another chance.
Dave Edwards
Dark horse
Havana Prince (2.52 Redcar)
Has been in fairly good form and steps back down in class after a creditable fourth in a Class 5 this month. The return to 7f shouldn't be an issue and he can go well here.
George Bonds
Signposts: punting pointers for Sunday's racing
'It will take a tough one to repel her' - Robbie Wilders provides three plays at the Curragh on Sunday
Robbie Wilders' play of the day at the Curragh
Robbie Wilders' play of the day at the Curragh
