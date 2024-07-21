Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's four meetings

Sunday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team . . .

Curragh

4.55: Sidiza

Though betraying inexperience Sidiza looked a probable future winner when third over 1m2f here on her debut. The form has been boosted by the winner (in the same ownership) and second, and she may cope with Rosso and Ephesus, separated by four lengths at Leopardstown. Aidan O'Brien's runner is better judged on his previous Chester second.

Alan Sweetman

Sidiza 16:55 Curragh View Racecard Jky: Chris Hayes Tnr: D K Weld

Redcar

4.27: Garifullina

There's a good spread of pace here. One Of Our Own may have bumped into one when a clear second at Ayr last time and runs off the same mark as when winning over course and distance last August so goes on the shortlist, along with So Grateful, who's traditionally best in the summer and is on a dangerous mark. Garifullina is lightly raced compared to the rest of these, though, and on the upgrade on the evidence of her last two runs, so gets the nod upped a fair 3lb.

Graham Wheldon

Garifullina 16:27 Redcar View Racecard Jky: Sean Kirrane Tnr: John Davies

Stratford

3.25: Only Money

This will be staged at a strong pace with Calgary Tiger in the field, and Sir Tivo, Opening Bid and Matterhorn others who don't usually hang about. The latter commands respect defending his unbeaten record over fences but this could set up well for In This World and Only Money. The selection has become temptingly treated.

Alistair Jones

Only Money 15:25 Stratford View Racecard Jky: Rex Dingle Tnr: Chris Gordon

Newton Abbot

4.10: Melton Mossy

There is probably still more to come from Melton Mossy, who looked a fair way ahead of his mark when winning his first two handicaps and was not discredited when fifth in a higher-grade course-and-distance race this month. Handicap hurdle debutant Baltic Voyage has made a quiet start to his hurdling career but his fairly useful Flat form offers hope that he can do much better. Zhang Fei may also still have potential over hurdles, while Colonel Lesley has good claims if the rain stays away.

Chris Wilson

Melton Mossy 16:10 Newton Abbot View Racecard Jky: Isabel Williams (3lb) Tnr: Evan Williams

Read more . . .

Robbie Wilders' play of the day at the Curragh

The Punt Acca: Harry Wilson's three horse racing tips from Stratford and Redcar on Sunday

Racing Post Members' Club: 50% off your first three months

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.