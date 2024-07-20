The Punt Acca: Harry Wilson's three horse racing tips from Stratford and Redcar on Sunday

Three horses to include in a multiple on Sunday . . .

Captain's Pick (2.55 Stratford)

Christian Williams has hit form recently, having struck with three of his seven winners in the last week (before Saturday), and his Captain's Pick can back up his Perth success here. That was his first time tackling three miles and he saw it out well, having travelled strongly throughout. while the first-time tongue-tie could've contributed to that first victory too. That equipment is sported again here and a 5lb rise shouldn't stop him going in again.

Hoof It Hoof It (4.27 Redcar)

Had some good form in novices when trained by Richard Hannon but took a while to get into her stride when joining Tim Easterby. A tongue-tie seemed to do the trick and she followed good runs at Haydock and Chester over 7f with a first victory for the trainer at Ripon. She made all that day, travelling strongly and finding plenty when asked for her effort to score comfortably over 6f. She has disappointed since, but her three runs this year can be excused (reappearance; dropped to 5f; good to firm ground) and she now drops into Class 6 company for the first time since her win. She's 2lb below her last winning mark and David Allan, who won her in September, returning to the saddle is a positive.

Gibside (5.37 Redcar)

Has held his form well since winning a Class 5 1m6f handicap in June, despite running in better races than that contest, and the form of his win has been franked, with the runner-up scoring on his next start. Two of those recent defeats came over inadequate trips, so can be excused, while he produced a fantastic run to finish a closing second when returned to this longer trip at Chester last time. This represents a drop in class and he should be able to take advantage, having been kept on the same mark as last time.

