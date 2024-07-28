Spotlight Lucky 15: four horses to back on Sunday

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today . . .

What is a Lucky 15?

A Lucky 15 is one of the most popular multiple bets among horseracing punters and the clue is in the name as a Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets on four selections in different events. That equals four singles, six doubles, four trebles and a fourfold accumulator.

The beauty of the Lucky 15 is that only one selection of four must win to guarantee a return and the majority of bookmakers will offer incentives to play the bet.

Peking Rose 2.25 Uttoxeter

Three-time hurdle winner; last of five over C&D (good to soft) on last month's chasing debut but faced a fairly tough assignment that day and wasn't beaten far; entitled to have learned from that experience and is well handicapped now; one to consider.

Hang In There 2.55 Uttoxeter

Eight-time chase winner; second at Cheltenham (2m4f, good) in April and in the Perth Gold Cup (3m, good to firm) in June before scoring in clear-cut style in C&D Summer Cup (good to soft) four weeks ago; up another 4lb but has an excellent record under Joe Anderson and needs major respect.

Embesto 3.12 Pontefract

Shared the spoils in Salisbury Group 3 during his first season last year; good third in Group 2 event at Ascot (1m, good) most recently, showing he's back in top form; commands respect.

Asmund 5.12 Pontefract

Proved suited by the drop back to 6f in Leicester classified event (good to soft) ten days ago, ending a losing run that stretched back to 2022; returns to handicap level looking favourably treated on peak form; respected kept to this trip.

Read more . . .

The Punt Acca: Charlie Huggins' three horse racing tips at Deauville, Pontefract and Uttoxeter on Sunday

Tom Segal's play of the day at Uttoxeter

Racing Post Members' Club: 50% off your first three months

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.