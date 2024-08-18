Spotlight Lucky 15: four horses to back on Sunday

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today . . .

What is a Lucky 15?

A Lucky 15 is one of the most popular multiple bets among horseracing punters and the clue is in the name as a Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets on four selections in different events. That equals four singles, six doubles, four trebles and a fourfold accumulator.

The beauty of the Lucky 15 is that only one selection of four must win to guarantee a return and the majority of bookmakers will offer incentives to play the bet.

Art Design 3.20 Southwell

Consistent filly and creditable third in valuable fillies' nursery at Newmarket (6f, good to firm) 15 days ago; drops in grade off the same mark so has to be of strong interest; all-weather debut.

Adaay In Devon 4.45 Pontefract

Three-year-old who has won two Listed races this season (5f, good/good to soft) and was a good second in a Group 3 at York (6f, good to soft) last month; solid fourth off lofty mark in Ascot handicap (5f, good) last Saturday; key player under 3lb penalty if the ground isn't an issue (showed promise in two-year-old maiden last June on sole encounter with quick going).

See That Storm 5.45 Pontefract

Promise in the winter on first three runs (all-weather; for Andrew Balding) and built on those when making all on last month's handicap and stable debut at Redcar (1m2f, good to firm); this unexposed three-year-old could have more left in the tank and he's firmly in calculations up 4lb.

Winning Point 6.45 Pontefract

320,000gns yearling; took a big step up on a disappointing debut effort when the ready winner of a fillies' novice event at Lingfield (6f, all-weather) last month; initial mark looks fair and with scope for improvement, she looks a big player.

