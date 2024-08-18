- More
Spotlight Lucky 15: four horses to back on Sunday
The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today . . .
What is a Lucky 15?
A Lucky 15 is one of the most popular multiple bets among horseracing punters and the clue is in the name as a Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets on four selections in different events. That equals four singles, six doubles, four trebles and a fourfold accumulator.
The beauty of the Lucky 15 is that only one selection of four must win to guarantee a return and the majority of bookmakers will offer incentives to play the bet.
Art Design 3.20 Southwell
Consistent filly and creditable third in valuable fillies' nursery at Newmarket (6f, good to firm) 15 days ago; drops in grade off the same mark so has to be of strong interest; all-weather debut.
Adaay In Devon 4.45 Pontefract
Three-year-old who has won two Listed races this season (5f, good/good to soft) and was a good second in a Group 3 at York (6f, good to soft) last month; solid fourth off lofty mark in Ascot handicap (5f, good) last Saturday; key player under 3lb penalty if the ground isn't an issue (showed promise in two-year-old maiden last June on sole encounter with quick going).
See That Storm 5.45 Pontefract
Promise in the winter on first three runs (all-weather; for Andrew Balding) and built on those when making all on last month's handicap and stable debut at Redcar (1m2f, good to firm); this unexposed three-year-old could have more left in the tank and he's firmly in calculations up 4lb.
Winning Point 6.45 Pontefract
320,000gns yearling; took a big step up on a disappointing debut effort when the ready winner of a fillies' novice event at Lingfield (6f, all-weather) last month; initial mark looks fair and with scope for improvement, she looks a big player.
Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's three meetings
'She has the standout bit of form in the field' - Harry Wilson's tips for every race at Pontefract on ITV4 on Sunday
The Punt Acca: Harry Wilson's three horse racing tips from Pontefract on Sunday
Pontefract Placepot picks: Tom Segal attempts to crack the £50,000 guaranteed pool
Sunday's free racing tips: four horses to consider putting in your multiple bets
