Sunday's free racing tips: four horses to consider putting in your multiple bets
Sunday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .
Handicappers' nap
Leyhaimur (3.20 Southwell)
Improving filly who opened her account with something to spare at Kempton last time. She boasts the pedigree to do better still and looks leniently treated off a mark just 3lb higher for trainer David Simcock.
Matt Gardner
Eyecatcher
The Cookstown Cafu (4.15 Pontefract)
Kevin Ryan's charge is down to a career-low mark, having been 11lb higher at this stage last year. He's 6lb below last year's course-and-distance win and his recent efforts have been encouraging.
Marcus Buckland
The Punt nap
The Cookstown Cafu (4.15 Pontefract)
Is two from two over course and distance and returns to this track for the first time since scoring off a 6lb higher mark here in May last year. His recent efforts have suggested he's bounced back to form and he can capitalise on this drop in class for Kevin Ryan.
Harry Wilson
Newmarket nap
Walbank (6.15 Pontefract)
In need of the run when fourth at Goodwood last time and the George Boughey-trained speedster is well drawn in stall two.
David Milnes
Dark horse
Knights Affair (5.15 Pontefract)
He was not seen to best effect when dropped to 1m4f last time out but he is much better over longer distances and won easily at Musselburgh over 2m last month. This race is pretty hot, but hopefully he should be up to this level.
Liam Watson
Signposts: punting pointers for Sunday's racing
