Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
19:00 TramoreHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
19:00 TramoreHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
TippingToday's Top Tips

Sunday's free racing tips: four horses to consider putting in your multiple bets

Sunday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

Handicappers' nap

Leyhaimur (3.20 Southwell)

Improving filly who opened her account with something to spare at Kempton last time. She boasts the pedigree to do better still and looks leniently treated off a mark just 3lb higher for trainer David Simcock.
Matt Gardner

Silk
Leyhaimur15:20 Southwell (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Hayley Turner Tnr: David Simcock

Eyecatcher

The Cookstown Cafu (4.15 Pontefract)

Kevin Ryan's charge is down to a career-low mark, having been 11lb higher at this stage last year. He's 6lb below last year's course-and-distance win and his recent efforts have been encouraging.
Marcus Buckland

Silk
The Cookstown Cafu16:15 Pontefract
View Racecard
Jky: Rowan Scott Tnr: Kevin Ryan

The Punt nap

The Cookstown Cafu (4.15 Pontefract)

Is two from two over course and distance and returns to this track for the first time since scoring off a 6lb higher mark here in May last year. His recent efforts have suggested he's bounced back to form and he can capitalise on this drop in class for Kevin Ryan.
Harry Wilson

Silk
The Cookstown Cafu16:15 Pontefract
View Racecard
Jky: Rowan Scott Tnr: Kevin Ryan

Newmarket nap 

Walbank (6.15 Pontefract)

In need of the run when fourth at Goodwood last time and the George Boughey-trained speedster is well drawn in stall two.
David Milnes
 

Silk
Walbank18:15 Pontefract
View Racecard
Jky: David Egan Tnr: George Boughey

Dark horse

Knights Affair (5.15 Pontefract)

He was not seen to best effect when dropped to 1m4f last time out but he is much better over longer distances and won easily at Musselburgh over 2m last month. This race is pretty hot, but hopefully he should be up to this level.
Liam Watson

Silk
Knights Affair17:15 Pontefract
View Racecard
Jky: Daniel Tudhope Tnr: David O'Meara

Signposts: punting pointers for Sunday's racing 

Read more . . .

Tom Segal's play of the day at Pontefract  

The Punt Acca: Harry Wilson's three horse racing tips from Pontefract on Sunday  

The Racing Post is now available to follow on WhatsApp channels! Follow Racing Post Insider on WhatsApp and you can now start receiving messages and alerts for the latest news, tips, insights, live reactions and much more. Click the group link and get Racing Post notifications straight to your phone via WhatsApp.

Published on inFree tips

Last updated

iconCopy
more inFree tips
more inFree tips