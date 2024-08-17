The Punt Acca: Harry Wilson's three horse racing tips from Pontefract on Sunday

Three horses to include in a multiple on Sunday . . .

The Cookstown Cafu (4.15 Pontefract)

The Cookstown Cafu has returned to form since the cheekpieces went back on and now returns to his favourite venue on a very workable mark. The five-year-old is two from two over course and distance, latterly off a 6lb higher mark in May last year, and can add a third on this drop in class.

Adaay In Devon (4.45 Pontefract)

The progressive Adaay In Devon posted a huge career-best RPR at the Shergar Cup last time, which is the standout piece of form in the field, and has already won in Listed company this year. She was just touched off in a Group 3 on her penultimate start and should enjoy the run of the race here from stall one.

Letsbefrank (5.15 Pontefract)

Letsbefrank went down by just a neck at the Sunday Series meeting at Haydock two weeks ago, when trying to land the £100,000 bonus for trainer Jim Goldie, and this slightly longer trip should be right up this street on this stiff track, given the way he rallied all the way to line. A 2lb rise shouldn't hinder this four-year-old's progression.

