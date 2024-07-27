- More
Spotlight Lucky 15: four horses to back on Saturday
The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today . . .
What is a Lucky 15?
A Lucky 15 is one of the most popular multiple bets among horseracing punters and the clue is in the name as a Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets on four selections in different events. That equals four singles, six doubles, four trebles and a fourfold accumulator.
The beauty of the Lucky 15 is that only one selection of four must win to guarantee a return and the majority of bookmakers will offer incentives to play the bet.
The Glen Rovers 2.00 Newcastle
Slowly away a couple of times in maiden/novice company since going close in a Polytrack bumper last backend, and hasn't been without promise; this is more realistic now handicapping at a sensible level and he's one to consider.
Trefor 2.40 York
Well on top tackling older opposition for the first time at Newmarket (6f, good to firm) five weeks ago; even an 8lb rise doesn't look enough to stop him with further progress likely.
Billyjoh 3.00 Ascot
Often a strong finisher over 6f; cracking effort in the 7f handicap at Royal Ascot (good to firm) most recently, beating all bar market leader English Oak who looks a Group performer in the making; unexposed at this distance and looks open to further progress; highly respected up just 2lb.
Elnajmm 4.50 Ascot
Beaten favourite on his first three starts before making quite heavy weather of winning a three-runner maiden at Lingfield last August (1m1f, good to firm); gelded soon afterwards and he looked more professional when easily seeing off his 11 rivals in a Class 2 handicap at Newcastle last month (1m); hit with a 10lb rise for that but it's quite possible there's a fair bit more in the tank; strong claims.
Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's seven meetings
Saturday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiple bets
