Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's seven meetings

Saturday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team . . .

Ascot

3.00: Billyjoh

Buckingham Palace runner-up BILLYJOH is taken to show further progress and go one better. He bumped into a smart rival in that Royal Ascot event and remains unexposed over 7f, so comes to the International with a big chance. Orazio, who finished strongly in the Wokingham, is second choice ahead of Bunbury Cup winner Aalto and the steadily improving New Image. Unlucky horse Carrytheone is a hostage to fortune but looks a huge player provided the cards drop right, while a few others also have clear possibilities.

Steve Boow

Billyjoh 15:00 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Rossa Ryan Tnr: Michael Appleby

Chester

4.05: Garfield Shadow

This is a hot three-year-old handicap but GARFIELD SHADOW is well handicapped if taking his course-and-distance success in May at face value and there's a strong suspicion that he's not done himself justice on either of his starts since. Eye Of Dubai had to be dropped in from a bad draw here last time and shaped very promisingly all things considered. He's drawn in stall two, next door to the selection. Warm Spell could be the improver on the back of a gelding operation and he too is temptingly treated on his peak form.

Alistair Jones

Garfield Shadow 16:05 Chester View Racecard Jky: Connor Murtagh Tnr: Richard Fahey

Gowran Park

3.55: Evening Blossom

The key race could be the Naas maiden in which EVENING BLOSSOM had Eternal Reign and Duchess Wannabe behind as they chased home a classy winner. Iseult Of Ireland has to raise her game and she probably wants further, but Eshnunna and Rayzhanka remain unexposed.

Alistair Jones

Evening Blossom 15:55 Gowran Park View Racecard Jky: Declan McDonogh Tnr: Joseph Patrick O'Brien

Lingfield

7.15: Miss Stormy Night

Night Of Thunder filly MISS STORMY NIGHT is improving fast and a 10lb rise in the weights for her impressive Nottingham victory doesn't look sufficient to prevent her completing a hat-trick. Handicap debutante Rawaasi appeals as the one to chase her home, ahead of recent Bath scorer Abolish.

Peter Entwistle

Miss Stormy Night 19:15 Lingfield View Racecard Jky: John Fahy Tnr: Clive Cox

Newcastle

2.00: The Glen Rovers

Lucy Wadham is 4-6 with runners here since the switch to Tapeta and THE GLEN ROVERS, who's shown enough in maiden/novice company to suggest he'll be competitive at this level now handicapping, can further enhance those numbers. Time will tell whether it was the step up to this trip or soft ground that led to Roger Henry's Beverley improvement but, either way, he's sufficiently lightly raced to merit respect upped 6lb.

Graham Wheldon

The Glen Rovers 14:00 Newcastle (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Jonny Peate Tnr: Lucy Wadham

Salisbury

6.30: Mick's Spirit

Media Guest produced a good late surge to score at Bath ten days ago but MICK'S SPIRIT was an honourable third in a higher-grade course-and-distance race last month and today's modest opposition may not be able to keep up with him if he's in similar form again. The Defiant also ran well over course and distance on his latest appearance.

Chris Wilson

Mick's Spirit 18:30 Salisbury View Racecard Jky: Jack Gilligan Tnr: Conrad Allen

York

2.40: Trefor

Progressive three-year-old TREFOR made light work of largely older opposition at Newmarket last month and it could be a similar story here. Ferrous had excuses in the Wokingham and can bounce back to provide the chief threat ahead of last week's Scottish Stewards' Cup 2-4 Silky Wilkie and Manila Scouse.

Andrew Sheret

Trefor 14:40 York View Racecard Jky: Callum Shepherd Tnr: Charles Hills

Read these next:

Paul Kealy's play of the day at Ascot

The Punt Acca: Charlie Huggins' three horse racing tips at Ascot and York on Saturday

Saturday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiple bets

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.