Spotlight Lucky 15: four horses to back on Saturday

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today . . .

What is a Lucky 15?

A Lucky 15 is one of the most popular multiple bets among horseracing punters and the clue is in the name as a Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets on four selections in different events. That equals four singles, six doubles, four trebles and a fourfold accumulator.

The beauty of the Lucky 15 is that only one selection of four must win to guarantee a return and the majority of bookmakers will offer incentives to play the bet.

Kyle Of Lochalsh 2.25 Newbury

First of last season's three wins came at this track one year ago; asserted in grand style to score easing down at Salisbury (1m6f, soft) this May and followed that with an excellent third of 20 at Royal Ascot (2m4f, good to firm); up another 2lb but he's a very useful stayer in the making.

Shadow Dance 3.55 Ripon

Won at Haydock (good) last September on handicap debut and close second in valuable handicap at Newmarket (1m4f, soft) in October; gelded since and looked just the sort to make further progress, only to run poorly when prominent in the betting at Royal Ascot but that first experience of good to firm ground may have been against him; can bounce back.

King's Castle 4.25 Market Rasen

Bang-in-form 7yo who won three in a row on good ground this spring (2m-2m1f); always well positioned in tactical race at Newton Abbot on latest occasion but is only 3lb higher here and further progress is possible.

Dutch Decoy 6.00 Newmarket

C&D winner (good) off 3lb higher last July; runner-up in Class 2 handicaps at Craven and Guineas meetings this spring; not so good since but mostly in top-end handicaps and he's a potential class act in this lower grade.

