Spotlight Lucky 15: four horses to back on Saturday
The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today . . .
What is a Lucky 15?
A Lucky 15 is one of the most popular multiple bets among horseracing punters and the clue is in the name as a Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets on four selections in different events. That equals four singles, six doubles, four trebles and a fourfold accumulator.
The beauty of the Lucky 15 is that only one selection of four must win to guarantee a return and the majority of bookmakers will offer incentives to play the bet.
Desert Cop 1.35 Ascot
From a smart sprinting family that has served these connections well; standout effort this year when winning at Newmarket on 2,000 Guineas day; not entirely disgraced in the Wokingham here last time; has raced mainly at 6f (stiff task only attempt at 5f) but several of his relatives have been ideally suited by this distance; interesting with visor on.
Fifty Nifty 3.05 Newmarket
Has done little wrong in his short career, winning in good style on debut at Yarmouth (1m, good to firm) and probably better than the bare result when fourth in handicap here (1m, good to soft; led home the smaller far-side group) last month; not short of speed and today's drop to 7f should not inconvenience him; retains untapped potential; may well be the answer.
Jarraaf 3.20 Ascot
Won a useful 6f AW event on sole 2yo start; good efforts in defeat over 7f on first two starts this year but this stiff 6f suited when he looked better the further he went over C&D (good) in July; has earned this 8lb higher mark after that win and remains one to follow.
King's Scholar 3.35 Haydock
No match for winner on last month's handicap debut at Ffos Las (1m, good to soft) but kept on for an encouraging second; that performance, allied with the dam's side of his pedigree, firmly indicates that he will be suited by today's step up in trip; unraced on good/faster; trainer won this last year.
