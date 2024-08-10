- More
Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's eight meetings
Saturday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team . . .
Ascot
1.35: Desert Cop
Apollo One was better than ever when second in last week's Stewards' Cup and should give his running once more, while Jordan Electrics is on a roll and may squeeze out a bit more improvement in his bid for an eighth win of the season. However, a combination of first-time headgear and a drop back in distance could be the catalyst for a return to form for DESERT COP and Andrew Balding's 4yo gets the vote. The likeable Adaay In Devon is another to consider but the main threat may come from C&D winner Badri who shaped nicely behind Jordan Electrics last week on his first run for a new stable.
Richard O'Brien
Ayr
8.15: Sir Garfield
The vote goes to the progressive 3yo SIR GARFIELD, who rallied well to win on soft at Catterick last month before a close second in a big field at Redcar 11 days later. Course winner Braes Of Doune had a near-miss over C&D 19 days ago and he's feared most ahead of John L Sullivan, who still has potential and could find more progress back at this trip. Another to consider is Vince Le Prince, who drops back in grade after a good run from a tough draw at Chester last time.
David Moon
Curragh
3.25: Kind Of Blue
A case can be made for a few of these including last year's winner Moss Tucker who probably has a tougher task this time around and Givemethebeatboys who had looked progressive prior to his flop at Royal Ascot. However, KIND OF BLUE is arguably the most interesting. He's looked like a horse firmly on the up all season and he has a bit more scope to improve than many of these. Another unexposed British raider is Electric Storm who arrives on the back of a career best and Ryan Moore retains the ride.
Phill Anderson
Haydock
3.35: King's Scholar
The step up in trip looks a major plus for KING'S SCHOLAR and he can make his second handicap start a winning one. The extra distance could also be a positive for Miaswell but the main threat to the selection could come from course winner Amancio, who was a good second at Epsom last time.
Ben Hutton
Kilbeggan
6.00: Tonaghneave Well
He likes it here and did absolutely nothing wrong when touched off in a C&D contest on hurdling debut, so TONAGHNEAVE WELL gets the vote to go one better. Four Clean Aces was also runner-up over C&D on her latest start and that was after a long absence while Karacole and the Elliott mare Ocean Brew merit respect too. The biggest danger, though, if he sorts out his jumping may well be One Big Boum who has shown promise on several occasions.
Mark Nunan
Lingfield
6.52: Nemov
Flavour Maker was probably unlucky not to get closer to the clear winner when second at Salisbury in May and remains lightly raced but the suggestion is NEMOV. Clive Cox's colt has not yet progressed from his promising debut in January but he ran well before fading into fourth on last month's handicap debut at Sandown and can be seen to better effect on this easier track.
Chris Wilson
Newmarket
3.05: Fifty Nifty
The most appealing profile belongs to FIFTY NIFTY who shaped encouragingly on his handicap debut and should take this drop in trip in his stride. Bobby Bennu is another whose best days could still be ahead of him, while Alzahir and Dragon Leader could build on reasonable runs in the same race at Glorious Goodwood, but Waiting All Night's consistency and solid course record mark him down as the main danger.
Richard O'Brien
Redcar
2.37: Inspiring Speeches
A maiden handicap in all but name, with 99 defeats between them, but something will get off the mark and INSPIRING SPEECHES ticks plenty of boxes for a yard that's been in good form. Oceanic Wonder is an obvious danger, with Entrecasteaux and Court Of Roseann worth a look among the likely bigger prices.
Graham Wheldon
