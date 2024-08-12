Spotlight Lucky 15: four horses to back on Monday

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today . . .

What is a Lucky 15?

A Lucky 15 is one of the most popular multiple bets among horseracing punters and the clue is in the name as a Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets on four selections in different events. That equals four singles, six doubles, four trebles and a fourfold accumulator.

The beauty of the Lucky 15 is that only one selection of four must win to guarantee a return and the majority of bookmakers will offer incentives to play the bet.

Rock And Royal 3.00 Ayr

Minor form in maidens but she hinted at better to come when third of 14 in a Yarmouth classified (mile, soft) in June and won with something spare in a handicap back over that course and distance (good to firm) 13 days ago; still eligible for this level after a 3lb rise; respected.

Aviemore 4.40 Ayr

Only had the five races and showed a willing attitude to make all over course and distance four weeks ago (good; 5lb lower); was declared for a Class 2 handicap at Glorious Goodwood only to be withdrawn on account of fast ground; has more to offer.

Caprelo 5.00 Kempton

Stepped up on his juvenile form when making a winning handicap debut/reappearance here (1m3f) in April; another sound effort when second to a rapid improver at Windsor in May; more to come over this longer trip.

Kinetic 7.40 Windsor

0-11 but she's been generally consistent in handicaps and was a close second on stable debut at Yarmouth last Thursday; was a heavily backed favourite in that race and she's respected off same mark here.

