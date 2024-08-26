Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
13:50 ChepstowHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
13:50 ChepstowHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
TippingSpotlight Lucky 15

Spotlight Lucky 15: four horses to back on Monday

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today . . .

What is a Lucky 15?

A Lucky 15 is one of the most popular multiple bets among horseracing punters and the clue is in the name as a Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets on four selections in different events. That equals four singles, six doubles, four trebles and a fourfold accumulator.

The beauty of the Lucky 15 is that only one selection of four must win to guarantee a return and the majority of bookmakers will offer incentives to play the bet.

Summer Of Love 2.42 Epsom
Lightly raced four-year-old; won a maiden on final start last term and a novice on first this season, both 7f Kempton; mile at Royal Ascot did not work out but she resumed progress when a close third of 12 at Doncaster (7f, good) in her second turf run, hooded for the first time and perhaps finding herself in front too soon (over 1f out); big shout if she adapts to this track.

Soldier's Heart 3.12 Ripon
Went 2-4 when resuming his progress under a change of tactics with a ready all-the-way success in course-and-distance novice nine days ago (from Line Of Force); yard has an excellent record in this so he's very much one to be interested in.

Ilikedwayurthinkin 4.40 Cartmel
No longer the force of old but has turned a corner since cheekpieces were refitted in May, and now bids to complete a course-and-distance hat-trick; went up only 3lb for his soft-ground success here five weeks ago and has another big role to play.

Gherkin 5.20 Chepstow
Still 4lb higher than for clear-cut win at Brighton (6f, soft) in autumn, but has not really enjoyed the rub of the green when running very respectably on both outings this year; conditions will suit him today.

Read more . . .

The Punt Acca: Liam Headd with three selections at Epsom and Chepstow on Monday  

Richard Birch's play of the day at Chepstow  

Monday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiple bets  

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Published on inFree tips

Last updated

iconCopy
more inFree tips
more inFree tips