Spotlight Lucky 15: four horses to back on Monday
The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today . . .
What is a Lucky 15?
A Lucky 15 is one of the most popular multiple bets among horseracing punters and the clue is in the name as a Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets on four selections in different events. That equals four singles, six doubles, four trebles and a fourfold accumulator.
The beauty of the Lucky 15 is that only one selection of four must win to guarantee a return and the majority of bookmakers will offer incentives to play the bet.
Summer Of Love 2.42 Epsom
Lightly raced four-year-old; won a maiden on final start last term and a novice on first this season, both 7f Kempton; mile at Royal Ascot did not work out but she resumed progress when a close third of 12 at Doncaster (7f, good) in her second turf run, hooded for the first time and perhaps finding herself in front too soon (over 1f out); big shout if she adapts to this track.
Soldier's Heart 3.12 Ripon
Went 2-4 when resuming his progress under a change of tactics with a ready all-the-way success in course-and-distance novice nine days ago (from Line Of Force); yard has an excellent record in this so he's very much one to be interested in.
Ilikedwayurthinkin 4.40 Cartmel
No longer the force of old but has turned a corner since cheekpieces were refitted in May, and now bids to complete a course-and-distance hat-trick; went up only 3lb for his soft-ground success here five weeks ago and has another big role to play.
Gherkin 5.20 Chepstow
Still 4lb higher than for clear-cut win at Brighton (6f, soft) in autumn, but has not really enjoyed the rub of the green when running very respectably on both outings this year; conditions will suit him today.
