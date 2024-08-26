Spotlight Lucky 15: four horses to back on Monday

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today . . .

What is a Lucky 15?

A Lucky 15 is one of the most popular multiple bets among horseracing punters and the clue is in the name as a Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets on four selections in different events. That equals four singles, six doubles, four trebles and a fourfold accumulator.

The beauty of the Lucky 15 is that only one selection of four must win to guarantee a return and the majority of bookmakers will offer incentives to play the bet.

Summer Of Love 2.42 Epsom

Lightly raced four-year-old; won a maiden on final start last term and a novice on first this season, both 7f Kempton; mile at Royal Ascot did not work out but she resumed progress when a close third of 12 at Doncaster (7f, good) in her second turf run, hooded for the first time and perhaps finding herself in front too soon (over 1f out); big shout if she adapts to this track.

Soldier's Heart 3.12 Ripon

Went 2-4 when resuming his progress under a change of tactics with a ready all-the-way success in course-and-distance novice nine days ago (from Line Of Force); yard has an excellent record in this so he's very much one to be interested in.

Ilikedwayurthinkin 4.40 Cartmel

No longer the force of old but has turned a corner since cheekpieces were refitted in May, and now bids to complete a course-and-distance hat-trick; went up only 3lb for his soft-ground success here five weeks ago and has another big role to play.

Gherkin 5.20 Chepstow

Still 4lb higher than for clear-cut win at Brighton (6f, soft) in autumn, but has not really enjoyed the rub of the green when running very respectably on both outings this year; conditions will suit him today.

