The Punt Acca: Liam Headd with three selections at Epsom and Chepstow on Monday

Three horses to include in a treble on Monday . . .

Bobby Bennu (2.42 Epsom)

The three-year-old showed promise in his first three starts, particularly when running out a seven-length winner of a Class 3 novice at Chester on his second outing in June. Trained by Roger Varian, who is operating at a healthy 21 per cent strike-rate in the past fortnight, Bobby Bennu followed that up with a second victory at Thirsk a month later. That form has been boosted with the third and eighth winning since. His handicap debut didn't go to plan, he travelled well but struggled to stay on in a race that has produced one subsequent winner. The quick ground could have played its part, so the softer conditions might play to his advantage, and an improved run should be expected.

Kalama Sunrise (3.35 Chepstow)

Jack Channon is enjoying a terrific second season in charge and Kalama Sunrise has been in top form. The four-year-old filly has won five times in her career, with all of them coming in her seven previous outings. Three of those victories have come at this venue, so it's quite hard to overlook this course specialist. Channon is closing in on a career-best campaign and the daughter of Coulsty has really come into her own over this mile trip. Although she is taking a significant step up in class, Kalama Sunrise is in the form of her life and she still remains on a workable mark to score again.

Gordon Grey (3.52 Epsom)

It took this four-year-old a few runs to get going this term, but he is finally hitting the right notes and has gradually improved with each run. His latest success was a career-best over course and distance and he still appears to be on the improve. Pride Of Nepal, who finished fourth behind him at the track last time, has since scored at Goodwood and Gordon Grey looks capable of another bold effort. Eireann Cagney gets the call up for the first time and he is enjoying a strong campaign with seven winners from 33 rides resulting in a healthy 21 per cent strike-rate. The son of Australia seems to appreciate most ground and he can go close again.

