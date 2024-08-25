Racing Post logo
TippingToday's Top Tips

Monday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiple bets

Monday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

Handicappers' nap 

Gherkin (5.20 Chepstow)

Unable to justify favouritism on the Lingfield Polytrack last time, but the return to softer turf will suit. Figures on a competitive mark and is reunited with Rob Hornby, who has been aboard for this gelding's top five Racing Post Ratings.
Paul Curtis

Silk
Gherkin17:20 Chepstow
View Racecard
Jky: Rob Hornby Tnr: Stuart Kittow

Eyecatcher

Square D'Alboni (2.07 Epsom)

Ralph Beckett’s juvenile shaped considerably better than the result suggested on his Doncaster debut, when keen and sustaining a wound. Expect better this time.
Mark Brown

Silk
Square D'Alboni14:07 Epsom
View Racecard
Jky: Hector Crouch Tnr: Ralph Beckett

The Punt nap

Bobby Bennu (2.42 Epsom)

Showed huge promise in his first three starts for Roger Varian, but weakened on his handicap debut last time. The form has been boosted since and he can bounce back on this drop in class.
Liam Headd

Silk
Bobby Bennu14:42 Epsom
View Racecard
Jky: Silvestre De Sousa Tnr: Roger Varian

Newmarket nap

Preanka (3.12 Ripon)

Won in stylish fashion on her debut for Alice Haynes last month and fancied to follow up after some smart work on the watered gallop.
David Milnes

Silk
Preanka15:12 Ripon
View Racecard
Jky: Callum Rodriguez Tnr: Alice Haynes

Speed figures

Kalama Sunrise (3.35 Chepstow)

Has made giant strides in the last couple of months and Jack Channon's filly can make it four from five over this course and distance.
Dave Edwards

Silk
Kalama Sunrise15:35 Chepstow
View Racecard
Jky: David Probert Tnr: Jack Channon

Dark horse

Giorgio M (5.00 Epsom)

Down 2lb from a creditable third last month at Musselburgh, where his form has been boosted in that race. He's been consistent throughout this season and should give a good account.
George Bonds

Silk
Giorgio M17:00 Epsom
View Racecard
Jky: Pat Cosgrave Tnr: George Boughey

