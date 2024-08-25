- More
Monday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiple bets
Monday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .
Handicappers' nap
Gherkin (5.20 Chepstow)
Unable to justify favouritism on the Lingfield Polytrack last time, but the return to softer turf will suit. Figures on a competitive mark and is reunited with Rob Hornby, who has been aboard for this gelding's top five Racing Post Ratings.
Paul Curtis
Eyecatcher
Square D'Alboni (2.07 Epsom)
Ralph Beckett’s juvenile shaped considerably better than the result suggested on his Doncaster debut, when keen and sustaining a wound. Expect better this time.
Mark Brown
The Punt nap
Bobby Bennu (2.42 Epsom)
Showed huge promise in his first three starts for Roger Varian, but weakened on his handicap debut last time. The form has been boosted since and he can bounce back on this drop in class.
Liam Headd
Newmarket nap
Preanka (3.12 Ripon)
Won in stylish fashion on her debut for Alice Haynes last month and fancied to follow up after some smart work on the watered gallop.
David Milnes
Speed figures
Kalama Sunrise (3.35 Chepstow)
Has made giant strides in the last couple of months and Jack Channon's filly can make it four from five over this course and distance.
Dave Edwards
Dark horse
Giorgio M (5.00 Epsom)
Down 2lb from a creditable third last month at Musselburgh, where his form has been boosted in that race. He's been consistent throughout this season and should give a good account.
George Bonds
Signposts: punting pointers for Monday's racing
Read more . . .
Richard Birch's play of the day at Chepstow
The Punt Acca: Liam Headd with three selections at Epsom and Chepstow on Monday
The Racing Post is now available to follow on WhatsApp channels! Follow Racing Post Insider on WhatsApp and you can now start receiving messages and alerts for the latest news, tips, insights, live reactions and much more. Click the group link and get Racing Post notifications straight to your phone via WhatsApp.
Published on inFree tips
Last updated
- Epsom Placepot picks: Richard Birch provides his selections for the £50,000 Placepot guarantee card
- The Punt Acca: Liam Headd with three selections at Epsom and Chepstow on Monday
- Four horses who will relish soft ground at Goodwood on Sunday - including a Victoria Cup winner returning from 470 days off
- Spotlight Lucky 15: four horses to back on Sunday
- Harry Wilson has enjoyed a 9-2 winner - find out his remaining tips for the ITV action on Sunday
- Epsom Placepot picks: Richard Birch provides his selections for the £50,000 Placepot guarantee card
- The Punt Acca: Liam Headd with three selections at Epsom and Chepstow on Monday
- Four horses who will relish soft ground at Goodwood on Sunday - including a Victoria Cup winner returning from 470 days off
- Spotlight Lucky 15: four horses to back on Sunday
- Harry Wilson has enjoyed a 9-2 winner - find out his remaining tips for the ITV action on Sunday