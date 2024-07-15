Spotlight Lucky 15: four horses to back on Monday

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today . . .

What is a Lucky 15?

A Lucky 15 is one of the most popular multiple bets among horseracing punters and the clue is in the name as a Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets on four selections in different events. That equals four singles, six doubles, four trebles and a fourfold accumulator.

The beauty of the Lucky 15 is that only one selection of four must win to guarantee a return and the majority of bookmakers will offer incentives to play the bet.

Young Fire 2.53 Ayr

Ideally suited by 1m on AW or good ground (or softer) and is now 18lb lower than when winning at Leicester last August (1m, soft); clear second off this mark to one completing a hat-trick at Doncaster last time (1m, good); good chance.

Mighty Power 4.03 Ayr

0-12 on turf, including two attempts this year; they've been on slow ground though and his best efforts on grass have come on a quicker surface; lurks on a dangerous mark and dropping into Class 6, allied to the booking of Jason Hart (2-7 for the yard this year), offers hope of an improved showing; interesting.

War Chant 7.50 Windsor

Registered a hat-trick on fast ground last June and scored narrowly at Nottingham (8.3f, good) this June; checked at a crucial stage at Doncaster on latest outing, so still looks in good form and in serious calculations.

God Of Fire 8.20 Windsor

Having his second start for the stable when making all at Beverley (1m2f, good) nine days ago; 4-11 when following up comfortably under a penalty at Kempton (1m3f, AW) on Wednesday; just another 1lb higher today and may well have more to give, so he should have a big shout.

