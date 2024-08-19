Spotlight Lucky 15: four horses to back on Monday

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today . . .

What is a Lucky 15?

A Lucky 15 is one of the most popular multiple bets among horseracing punters and the clue is in the name as a Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets on four selections in different events. That equals four singles, six doubles, four trebles and a fourfold accumulator.

The beauty of the Lucky 15 is that only one selection of four must win to guarantee a return and the majority of bookmakers will offer incentives to play the bet.

One Of Our Own 3.15 Catterick

Tactically versatile filly who has won over C&D (good to firm) in two of her last three runs including a comfortable success 13 days ago; up another 5lb but that was a clear personal best last time and she's now 2-3 since a tongue-tie has been added; big player.

Townhill 5.00 Worcester

In great form since stepping up to 3m+ under rules and having cheekpieces fitted this year (3-5); pulled up after saddle slipped at Uttoxeter last month and should be a player off 4lb higher mark than when winning at Newton Abbot (3m2f, good) in June.

Niloufar 5.25 Windsor

The winner of four of her six runs in handicap company, the latest an easy win for Millie Wonnacott at Newbury 25 days ago (1m2f, good to firm); 8lb rise asks a stiffer question but she may not have reached her ceiling yet.

Fletcher's Flight 7.10 Yarmouth

Possibly not without quirks but he's been in good form since a wind operation, dominant in a 6f handicap here last month before running well at Doncaster the following week; has plenty of speed and dropping to 5f should suit, especially in a race where he could get a nice tow into things; likely capable of much better.

